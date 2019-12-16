MURDER FOR TWO: THE HOLIDAY EDITION Continues at Cape May Stage

Cape May Stage puts the laughter in Manslaughter this holiday season with MURDER FOR TWO: THE HOLIDAY EDITION

Still playing at Cape May Stage is Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition, Book & Music by Joe Kinosian and Book & Lyrics by Kellen Blair. In this hilarious two-person musical murder mystery, everyone is a suspect, but there's a twist: one actor investigates the crime, the other plays all the suspects and they both play the piano!

Director Hans Friedrichs says, "The Holidays can be murder, and Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition is the perfect gift for both the nice and naughty on your Holiday list. A fast paced silly, sly, irreverent, and ultimately hilarious send up of Murder Mysteries as played out by two actors playing thirteen roles and the piano!"

Roy Steinberg, Artistic director of Cape May Stage says,"The holiday Edition follows the basic story of the highly acclaimed original Off-Broadway production but is redressed in a holiday theme. This production will melt the heart of any Grinch and put a smile on any Scrooge. This family friendly musical and madcap comedy mystery, loaded with killer laughs runs through December 29th, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 3:00 PM. To help keep families in the holiday spirit all Saturday Matinees are only $25.00 each plus as an added bonus all kids 16 and under are free with each adult matinee ticket. Call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit capemaystage.org for more details. For even more holiday magic, Congress Hall and Cape May Stage present A CONGRESS HALL CHRISTMAS by Marlena Lustik running Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 3:00 PM through December 29th in The Harrison Room behind The Blue Pig. With Christmas soon approaching, Santa and Mrs. Claus head to their favorite vacation spot for some rest and relaxation. With the assistance of their new friend Blue, Mr. and Mrs. Claus soon meet some of the ghosts hanging around Congress Hall and find the holiday spirit they were searching for! Call the box office at 609-770-8311 for more details.





