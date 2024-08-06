MORRISSEY Returns To NJPAC This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off the back of his four sold out residency shows in Las Vegas, Morrissey announces fourteen brand new North American shows for the fall and includes New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Wednesday, November 13th at 8PM.

Morrissey returns to NJPAC after his last sold-out appearance! Unconventional, unpredictable and always passionate, the rock star (and former frontman of The Smiths) has given the world 30+ albums, dozens of hit singles and some of the best lyrics, ever. Come sing along to iconic songs like “Hand in Glove,” “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” “Suedehead,” “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” “Irish Blood, English Heart” and “First of the Gang to Die.”

“There is currently something happening, a finesse and ferocity coming from Morrissey and the band that is unparalleled to anything I've seen in my tenure as Morrissey's guitarist for over 21 years. It's an infectious excitement coming from him directly manifesting through the band and into the audience leaving everyone in a euphoric state,” says Jesse Tobias. “As much as he and the band have historically been put against the ropes, doubted, disregarded and judged while others are given a free pass, Morrissey and the band will liberate and astound everyone with our forthcoming releases and shows ... that's if you are open to music as a method for change and genuine excitement.”

PRESALE TICKETS: Artist presales will be held Tuesday, August 6th . local time to members of the Morrissey email & sms list. Join the list here to receive the access code: https://laylo.com/morrissey/n7Xjz

Morrissey wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help achieve this, the event will be using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange where, if needed, you can resell your ticket to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the artist has also chosen to make tickets for this event mobile only and restricted from transfer.* Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

The General On-Sale is Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

About Morrissey

Morrissey's influence and music legacy is irrefutable. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in British pop as well as one of the greatest lyricists of his generation, Morrissey has thirteen solo studio albums, a string of No.1 records, and an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British music. Morrissey has recently received a 2024 Social Vanguard Award in recognition for his 'outstanding service and dedication to Animals Rights'.

As lead singer of The Smiths, he marked forever the history of music with only four albums. As a soloist, he has consolidated a sound that still reverberates today with his forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, an explicit declaration of love for music, making him one of the most acclaimed voices of the last four decades. When the debut single from The Smiths, “Hand In Glove,” first emerged 40 years ago, the musical landscape was forever changed and launched a rich catalog of songs that includes anthems such as “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” “Suedehead,” “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” “Irish Blood, English Heart,” “First of the Gang to Die,” and many many more. This tour will celebrate songs that have resonated with fans worldwide for 40 years.

