MIKE SUPER: MAGIC & ILLUSION Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



America's Got Talent finalist and “America's Favorite Mystifier” Mike Super brings his magic and illusion to the Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 25, with performances at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35-$57 (includes all fees).

When was the last time you experienced a live, theatrical show that magically amazed your family? Let NBC's star magician Mike Super transform you from a parent, into your child's Best Friend!

Take part in a magical, theatrical experience sophisticated enough for adults, cool enough for teens and completely engaging for children's imaginations. Mike Super's magic bridges generation gaps, unifying families, with memories that will last a lifetime.

The real secret to Mike Super's magic is that his performance entertains on multiple levels! Each individual enjoys the show in completely different ways, and the result is a personal yet shared, magical experience your whole family becomes immersed in!

Mike Super has garnered many prestigious awards and honors, including being the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime television. Named two time “Entertainer of the Year,” Super is also the recipient of the” Best Performing Artist of the Year,” “Best Novelty Performer of the Year,” Voted America's “Favorite Mystifier” and winner of NBC's hit TV show "PHENOMENON." Top Finalist on NBC's #1 rated summer series America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller ‘FOOL US'!

Comments