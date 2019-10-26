Luna Stage to Host Post-Show Discussion Following MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY

Luna Stage will welcome lawyers Maya Grosz, Justine Olderman, and Magda Schaler-Haynes discussing Jewish Women, Social Justice, and the Law following the Sunday November 3 production of Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library.

Set in 1933 Berlin, Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library is based on the detention and interrogation of Jewish political philosopher Hannah Arendt at the age of 26. Accused of mimeographing and sharing German anti-Semitic propaganda, Arendt was accused of activist crimes against the state.

Grosz, Olderman, and Schaler-Haynes will reflect on the play and on their own identities as activist lawyers and Jewish women, and explore the connection between identity and social action.

Grosz is Associate Professor of Law and the Director of the Legal Practice Curriculum at Seton Hall Law School, and former Acting Assistant Professor of Law at New York University School of Law where she taught Lawyering, a course on legal process, writing, research, fact development, methods of advocacy, and peer and self-evaluation. Previously, she was Director of the Civil Unit at Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, where she managed a team of attorneys and staff who provided representation to criminal defense clients in collateral civil proceedings, and trained and supervised the staff in all areas of practice including federal civil rights actions.

Olderman is the Executive Director of The Bronx Defenders. A skilled trial lawyer with over 18 years of experience representing clients in criminal matters, including complex felony and homicide cases, she is a sought after lecturer and trainer on trial skills, bail advocacy, legal writing, and the attorney-client relationship. She has taught courses at Fordham and Seton Hall Law School, has been a guest lecturer at New York University School of Law, trained at the Judicial Institute and presented at public defender offices across the country. Justine currently sits on the Advisory Board of the New York State Office of Indigent Legal Services and the board of the Chief Defenders Association of New York.

Schaler-Haynes is the Director of Policy and Strategic Planning at the New Jersey Department of Health. She holds joint appointments as Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and Adjunct Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health. Schaler-Haynes recently led the Health Care Transition Team for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and served as Amicus Manager for the Center for Reproductive Rights in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to Texas' abortion clinic shut down law.

Luna's World Premiere production of Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library began performances October 17 and runs through November 10. Tickets are $25-$40, and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. The full schedule of special events, including pre-show LunaLit book-related events and post-show conversations, will be posted at LunaStage.org.

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library

by Jenny Lyn Bader

Directed by Ari Laura Kreith

At Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ | Luna Office: (973) 395-5551

First Preview: Thursday, October 17 | Closes: Sunday, November 10

Performance Schedule: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm

Tickets: $25-$40 at LunaStage.org or OvationTix: 866-811-4111

Running Time: 90 minutes, no intermission

LunaStage.org | Facebook.com/LunaStage





