LoMotion Live and Star Royale Theatre Will Present BROADWAY, BEATLES & BEYOND A CABARET

LoMotion Live and Star Royale Theatre will kick off the fall theater season with an enchanting evening of music in "Broadway, Beatles and Beyond... A Cabaret." This special event will feature beloved Broadway classics, timeless Beatles hits, and a host of unexpected surprises!

Under the musical direction of Parsippany resident Peter Lieberman, a talented ensemble of New Jersey performers will grace the stage. The cast includes Lauren Moran, Producing Artistic Director of LoMotion Live, Carmela Wolosz, Producing Artistic Director of Star Royale Theatre, Gregory Gwyn, Fallon King, Rebecca Horner, Steve Cusimano, Leah Gaidos, and Sarah Beth Andrews.

LoMotion Live has been a vibrant cultural hub at the Parsippany Arts Center since its debut in February 2023, showcasing new works, play readings, film viewings, classes, and musical performances. Lauren Moran is thrilled to start the new season with a collaboration with her dear friend Carmela Wolosz, celebrating this new chapter following the unfortunate loss of the Star Royale Theatre space, which had been a fixture in Pompton Lakes for 25 years.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration as we embrace the fall season with the magic of Broadway, the charm of the Beatles, and much more.

