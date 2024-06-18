Karen Mason and Nicholas Rodriguez to Headline Paper Mill Playhouse's SUMMER NIGHTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse will present full summer of programming at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House as part of Carriage House Presents: Summer Nights.

Broadway stars Karen Mason and Nicholas Rodriguez will headline Front Row Center, a new Broadway cabaret series in an intimate setting, with one additional star to be announced. Karen Mason will perform on Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th at 7:30pm. Nicholas Rodriguez will perform on Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th at 7:30pm.

Additional programming for the series includes Best Men Trivia hosts Pop Culture: Broadway & Entertainment Trivia; and Without a Cue Productions brings their all-new Golden Girls Murder Mystery. Other evenings will feature live music including pianist Joe Regan and jazz trio The Jazz Faction. See the full calendar at PaperMill.org.

Tickets for Front Row Center are $60 per guest with a $60 three-course prix-fixe meal to be paid for in person on the night of the event. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included in the prix-fixe total. Tickets for Golden Girls Murder Mystery are $40 per guest with a $60 three-course prix-fixe meal to be paid for in person on the night of the event. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included in the prix-fixe total. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office.

Reservations are suggested but not required for Best Men Trivia, Piano Bar with Joe Regan and The Jazz Faction Trio. Reservations are available by calling 973.376.4343 or online at www.PaperMill.org,

The Carriage House Restaurant & Bar at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Summer Hours begin July 10th with the kitchen & bar open Wednesday through Saturday from 4pm to 10pm featuring outdoor dining, an a la carte menu and frozen drink specials.

