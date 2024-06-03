KALEIDOSCOPE KABARET Short Play/Song Fest Announced At The Theater Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theater Project presents Kaleidoscope Kabaret, its annual showcase of new work. Audiences are invited to see a variety of short plays by members of the company's Playwrights Workshop whose work has been performed in Canada, Great Britain, New York and around the US.

This year's event also includes two plays by high school/college playwrights, past honorees of The Theater Project's annual Young Playwrights Competition. The Kabaret includes music performed by guest musicians, including Sandra Toll and David Tillestrand.

This year's KABARET is presented June 28-30, at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, 555 Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ as part of the Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage Summer Sublet program.

A live playwrights forum will cap each evening, where audiences can dialogue with some of the published/frequently produced TTP member playwrights represented in the Kabaret: Nick DeMarco of Toms River, Brigid Amos of Rahway, Jonathan Samarro of Hackensack, and Joseph Vitale of Randolph. Vitale is a recent recipient of a fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Thanks to a grant from Lilian Schenk Foundation, two student playwrights will also see their work showcased: Delia Mullen, Wall Township, and Jaylen Mingo, Elizabeth, are both past winners of Theater Project's annual Young Playwrights Competition; their plays will be performed by professional actors at the Kabaret.

“The Kabaret is a terrific way to experience the work of several different playwrights and 16 actors and singers in a single evening,” says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina. “We are proud of all our writers. It is great to see how well our young playwrights are doing here and in their subsequent careers – the Young Playwrights program, like the Kabaret, is more than 20 years old, so we've been able to watch writers develop and move on to bigger stages.”

Tickets are $35 with discounts for students and seniors: www.thetheaterproject.org

Gaining regional recognition as an incubator for new work and as a showcase for NJ artists, The Theater Project is known for its ongoing projects during the pandemic and beyond, including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its podcast, “The Theater Project Thinks About…” which provides backstage insights from practitioners to patrons. Information about all these programs is available on the website.

Comments