Juan Fernando Velasco Kicks Off Tour At BergenPAC

The acclaimed singer and songwriter Juan Fernando Velasco, one of the most romantic voices in Latin America, embarks on the highly anticipated “En Primer Plano” tour in the United States, visiting 11 cities in September 2024 to celebrate 25 years of his solo career.

With two Latin Grammy nominations, an Emmy Award, and an impressive collection of gold and platinum records, the great Ecuadorian artist has captivated millions of fans with his songs and voice will kick off his tour on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, N.J.

The performance will be at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $39-$89.

He will then perform in New York, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, and conclude his journey on September 29 in Nashville, TN.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a memorable experience, a novel staging, an intimate setting, and sing along to iconic songs such as “Chao Lola,” “Tú no me perteneces,” “Para que no me olvides,” “Déjame,” “Dicen,” “Hoy que no estás,” and his latest hit “Esta vez no fallaré,” which he performs with the renowned artist Andrés Cepeda.

“This tour in the United States is the largest and most ambitious we have undertaken in my career. It's the opportunity to reconnect with the audience that has attended my concerts for almost 30 years, but also to perform for a new audience that, for example, has never heard “Chao Lola” live. Additionally, it will be in beautiful venues designed for the musical experience, so I can't wait for September to come,” Juan says.

In addition to his individual achievements, Juan Fernando Velasco has collaborated with great figures of Latin music such as Franco de Vita, Ana Barbara, Fonseca, Silvestre Dangond, Andrés Cepeda, Espinoza Paz, Noel Schajris, and Lila Downs, among others.

He and his band will offer a unique show that will elevate the emotions of the attendees to another level with his ‘En Primer Plano' tour.

