Jordan Horton Joins the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey as Curator

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has hired Jordan Horton as its new Curator, effective August 5. Horton joins VACNJ after time spent as an independent curator, working on exhibitions in both New York and Maryland. Prior to that, they spent three years as an Andrew Mellon Curatorial Fellow at Williams College Museum of Art where they curated, co-curated, or contributed to such exhibitions as Mirrored Interiors: Films by Cecilia Aldaronado; Remixing the Hall: WCMA's Collection in Perpetual Transition and Sweaty Concepts; Repro-Japan: Technologies of Popular Visual Culture; Frank Zephirin: Selected Works; and Searching for Sticky Voids. Horton graduated from Williams College/Clark Art Institute with a Masters in Art History, Criticism, and Conservation. Prior to that, they received their Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from DePauw University.

“I am thrilled to have Jordan join our team,” said VACNJ Executive Director, Melanie Cohn. “Their curatorial work fosters community, sparks public dialogue, and celebrates the human experience. With a focus on accessibility and engagement, Jordan's vision showcases cutting-edge art and unites people in transformative ways, highlighting art's power as a catalyst for social change. Their ability to genuinely connect and make people feel at ease fosters meaningful interactions around art and ideas and as a talented curator, they bring a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the Art Center's museum program."

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

