Jon Bon Jovi Comes to NJPAC in Conversation Hosted by Stephen Colbert

Montclair Film, New Jersey’s leading film non-profit, has announced that Jon Bon Jovi will join Stephen Colbert on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ, on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM. The pair will sit down for an unforgettable evening of conversation celebrating Mr. Bon Jovi’s career as one of our most beloved performers.



The front man for the Grammy Award-winning band Bon Jovi has not only written and performed countless rock anthems, he has utilized his spotlight and raised millions of dollars to aid the working poor, the homeless, and the hungry. After selling more than 130 million albums and performing in over 50 countries for more than 40 million fans, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of their longevity and impact on popular music for the past three decades. Jon is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



His work in film includes unforgettable performances in films like MOONLIGHT AND VALENTINO, LITTLE CITY, and NO LOOKING BACK, and his role as a composer for YOUNG GUNS II earned him an Academy Award® nomination. The new docuseries THANK YOU, GOODNIGHT, which features 40 years of archival footage, songs, and performances that chart the rise of Bon Jovi from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet, was released this year on Hulu.



Tickets for the Montclair Film Festival’s Evening of Conversation with Jon Bon Jovi, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are available online for Montclair Film and NJPAC members beginning Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM and Friday, October 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM for the general public at www.njpac.org and ticketmaster.com, by telephone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722), and at the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street in downtown Newark. More information about this event can also be found at montclairfilm.org.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jon Bon Jovi to the Montclair Film Festival and to share what promises to be a special evening of conversation,” said Montclair Film Artistic Director and Co-Head Tom Hall. “As an artist who embodies empathy and community, Jon’s work represents the values that inspire everything we do at Montclair Film. We look forward to a wonderful night.”



All proceeds from this special evening will benefit Montclair Film, a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization that hosts the annual Montclair Film Festival (MFF), owns and operates Montclair’s six-screen art house cinema The Clairidge, and provides year-round film education, storytelling, and community programs throughout New Jersey that serve tens of thousands of patrons each year, and NJPAC’s arts education programming.

