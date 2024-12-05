Jersey Performing Arts Center Sets Holiday Lineup With THE NUTCRACKER & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, NJPAC is rolling out a vibrant lineup of shows that promise to enchant audiences of all ages. Kicking off the month on December 5 is **A Magical Cirque Christmas**, a dazzling spectacle blending holiday cheer with breathtaking acrobatics. The excitement continues on December 6, as Motown legend **Smokey Robinson** takes the stage, enchanting us with his timeless hits that have defined generations.



On December 8, families can delight in two exhilarating performances of **Hip Hop Nutcracker**, where the iconic **Kurtis Blow** adds his unique flair to this modern twist on a classic ballet.



Mark your calendars for December 8, when beloved artist **Eric Roberson** brings his soulful sounds in a new Holiday Show.



Experience a moving reflection at **“Face to Face: A Night of Advent Reflection”** featuring the inspiring **Father Mike Schmitz**.



As December unfolds, on the 12th, join NJPAC for an unforgettable night with **David Foster** and **Katharine McPhee**, who will serenade the audience with a medley of pop favorites and festive holiday classics.



The nostalgia continues on December 13, as **Macaulay Culkin** hosts a special screening of the beloved holiday film **Home Alone**, promising laughter and fond memories for all.



On December 15, the stage will be transformed by **The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine**, performing a stunning rendition of **The Nutcracker** across two captivating shows.



Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with the powerful voice of **Cece Winans**, live in concert on December 20 and 21.



In a long-standing tradition, NJPAC invites everyone to the annual **Kwanzaa Family Festival** on Saturday, December 21, from noon to 7 PM. This vibrant festival, celebrated for over 25 years, will be brimming with free family-friendly activities that embrace the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Attendees can enjoy inclusive dance classes, creative arts and crafts, immersive storytelling, and beautifully intricate face painting. Don't forget to RSVP to secure your spot at this joyous celebration!



Continuing the Kwanzaa festivities, **Forces of Nature Dance Theatre** will present its annual Kwanzaa Celebration on December 22, blending the rhythms of West African dance with hip-hop, modern dance, and martial arts for an awe-inspiring performance.



Finally, on December 28 and 29, young fans are in for a treat with **Paw Patrol: A Mighty Adventure**, featuring multiple shows that promise excitement and fun for children of all ages.



A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.

$29.00 - $99.00

Give your family the gift of wonder with A Magical Cirque Christmas — where world-class circus artists present their amazing talents, with a holiday twist. A “little drummer boy” juggles his drumsticks. An aerialist tree ornament flies through the sky. Acrobatic icicles. Trick bicycles. A jolly ringmaster. And many more enchanting acts, set to your favorite Christmas music. Audiences of all ages will feel the magic of the season!



Friday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00 - $169.00

Smokey Robinson's “Really Got a Hold on” NJPAC! The miraculous Motown star returns for another performance filled with hit after soulful hit, like “Shop Around,” “Tears of a Clown,” “I Second That Emotion,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Just to See Her.” With his smooth voice, natural charisma and thousands of classic songs to his name, it's no wonder he was declared a GRAMMY Living Legend and a Kennedy Center Honoree. So, “Get Ready,” because you'll be singing and swaying long after the final encore.



HIP HOP NUTCRACKER with KURTIS BLOW

Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. + 7:00 p.m.

$39.00 - $79.00



NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky's ballet with supercharged hip hop choreography.

A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the season. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, sets the mood as our guest MC.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker brings a generous dose of contemporary spirit, sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls.”

–The New York Times.

“It turns The Nutcracker on its head, in the coolest possible way!”

–CBS



AN ERIC ROBERSON HOLIDAY SHOW

Sunday December 8 at 7:00 p.m.

$59.50 - $69.50

Feel the warmth of the holidays with two-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Roberson. Winner of the Soul Train Music Award for Independent Artist of the Year, he's known as the “King of Independent Soul/R&B.” His original songs soothe the spirit, with a voice “like red velvet cake,” according to neo-soul singer Jill Scott. Take a moment out of this busy season to connect, to reflect and to enjoy Eric's gorgeous music.



FACE TO FACE: A NIGHT OF ADVENT REFLECTION WITH

FATHER MIKE SCHMITZ

Monday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m.

$43.75 - $103.75



Father Mike Schmitz is beloved by Catholics around the world for his podcasts The Bible in a Year and The Catechism in a Year. With Christmas around the corner, he takes the stage for an uplifting talk about Advent. Your ticket purchase directly supports Father Mike's ongoing fundraising efforts to build a new ministry center for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he is campus chaplain. He has preached to thousands locally and nationally. Father Mike also offers weekly homilies on iTunes, Hallow and bulldogCatholic.org and has appeared in programs for youth and young adults through Ascension Press, as well as through regular short video messages on Ascension Presents. This event is brought to you by bulldogCatholic, Ascension and Corporate Travel Service.



AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster + Katherine McPhee

Thursday, December 12th at 7:30 p.m.

$49.50 - $109.50

Broadway and TV sensation Katharine McPhee joins 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster for this intimate cabaret-style concert. With David on the keys and Katharine at the mic, this power couple brings undeniable musical chemistry to the stage. The show will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, as well as Katharine's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Broadway's Waitress. Plus, some of their favorites that they just love.



A NOSTALGIC NIGHT WITH Macaulay Culkin – following a screening of Home Alone

Friday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m.

$39.00 + up

Watch Home Alone on NJPAC's big screen, followed by a conversation with Kevin McCallister himself, Macaulay Culkin. You'll laugh, cry, do the Kevin Scream, dance like a mannequin and embrace the nostalgia of this endlessly quotable Christmas classic. So many scenes are seared like hot doorknobs into the public consciousness: “KEVIN!” “I made my family disappear.” “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” Embrace the hilarity and heart of this holiday favorite. (And don't forget to bring your family.)



THE NUTCRACKER: THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE

Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. + 7:00 p.m.

$39.00 - $89.00

‘Tis the season for making unforgettable memories with your family! Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, The Nutcracker is sure to become your favorite Christmas tradition. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky's beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and more. It's a magical classic for all ages.



CHRISTMAS WITH Cece Winans LIVE IN CONCERT

Friday, December 20th at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 21st at 8:00 p.m.

$49.50 - $129.50



Only a few days before Christmas, Cece Winans lights up your holiday with joyful music. The 12-time GRAMMY winner is the shining star atop the glittering tree of gospel. It's impossible to count all the songs she's gifted to us over the years: “Count on Me” from Waiting to Exhale, “Alabaster Box” and “Goodness of God” are just a few. And there's nothing like her renditions of your favorite Christmas songs. Rejoice and feel the glory of this special time of year. Roman Collins will open the show.



Come early for a free liturgical dance prelude by DEW Ministries on Friday, December 21, at 7PM before the show. Special thank you to Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral of Newark for providing a practice space for our prelude performers.



KWANZAA FAMILY FESTIVAL & MARKETPLACE

Saturday, December 21 at 12Noon 7:00 p.m.

FREE – RSVP at njpac.org

FORCES OF NATURE DANCE THEATRE

Sunday December 22 at 3:00 p.m.

$49.00 - $59.00

Traditional West African dance unites with hip hop, modern dance and martial arts in our annual Kwanzaa Celebration with Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. Under the direction of award-winning choreographer Abdel R. Salaam, this spectacular company of dancers and drummers will lift you up! Feel the joyful spirit of togetherness as we honor the holiday with friends, family and community.



PAW PATROL ~ A MIGHTY ADVENTURE

Saturday, December 28 at 10 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 at 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

$29.00 - $174.00

Get ready to PAW-ty like never before in a fun-tastic new PAW Patrol Adventure! With heroic action, catchy tunes and bark-loads of interactive fun, PAW Patrol's electrifying new adventure is sure to leave tails wagging and kids cheering.

After Chase, Marshall, Skye and the gang save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers, it's time for the paw-some-est street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself. Can the Mighty Pups outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of pup-spiration and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping.

