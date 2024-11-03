Jersey City Theater Center's IMAGINE FEST 2024 to Celebrate Art, Resilience, and the Power of Connection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present IMAGINE FEST 2024, a week-long festival that brings together global and local artistry through visual art, music, dance, poetry, and theater. Audiences are invited to connect deeply with the works of artists from the USA, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and beyond, and to experience transformative performances that honor creativity, resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit. Tickets are available now at www.JCTCenter.org.

IMAGINE FEST 2024 Schedule of Events:

IMAGINE FEST 2024: Honoring Grigory Gurevich, the Artist

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 | Time: 7:00 PM

Celebrate Grigory Gurevich's immense contributions as a visual artist and performer with an opening night retrospective, featuring his sculptures, paintings, and multimedia performance work.

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024 | Time: 7:30 PM

An inspiring fusion of classical music and contemporary dance, celebrating the profound beauty and transcendence of art.

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024 | Time: 4:00 PM

A soulful exploration of the connection between thought and spirit through poetry and dance, capturing the essence of words in movement.

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 | Time: 7:30 PM

A moving photographic exhibition capturing stories of resilience and courage from Ukraine's frontline, portraying the stark realities and strength of those affected by war.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024 | Time: 7:30 PM

Witness Tolstoy's masterpiece brought to life through the perspective of Kholstomer, a horse, reflecting on themes of identity, freedom, and social injustice.

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024 | Time: 7:00 PM

Join us for the festival's closing night to celebrate the life and legacy of Grigory Gurevich with captivating performances, art installations, and tributes honoring his profound impact on the arts.

“IMAGINE FEST is an invitation to embrace diverse voices, spark thought, and find beauty in the stories that move us,” said JCTC's Executive Producer Olga Levina. “This year, we are honored to celebrate multidisciplinary Jersey City artist Grigory Gurevich, whose works transcend boundaries and inspire us to explore the full spectrum of human creativity and resilience. Grigory is a legendary mime, visual artist, bookmaker, illustrator, actor, inventor, sculptor, and teacher. Originally from Saint Peterburg, Russia, he grew up in a Jewish family and has resided and created in Jersey City since 1978. We hope that each performance touches hearts and challenges minds, connecting us all through the universal language of art.”

New Membership Model: The Global Arts Passport JCTC is also pleased to introduce the Global Arts Passport, a membership program aimed at making the arts accessible to everyone. With two membership tiers, Regular and Premium, patrons receive benefits such as free or discounted tickets, invitations to exclusive events, and discounts on theater classes.

Regular Membership: $49 ($29 for students) – Includes tickets to most performances, discounted event access, class discounts, and an annual networking event.

Premium Membership: $99 ($49 for students) – Offers tickets to all performances (excluding VIP events), meet-and-greet opportunities with artists, reserved seating, premium member events, and a 20% discount on select classes.

For more information on the upcoming season, to purchase tickets or to become a member, please visit Jersey City Theater Center's website at www.JCTCenter.org.

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in New Jersey, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect, and more equitable communities in New Jersey.

For those who are interested in attending any of the performances, sponsoring any of the upcoming productions, or purchasing tickets for large groups, please email info@jctcenter.org.

