Jersey City Theater Center's IMAGINE FEST 2024 to Celebrate Art, Resilience, and the Power of Connection

This November, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present IMAGINE FEST 2024, a week-long festival that brings together global and local artistry through visual art, music, dance, poetry, and theater. Audiences are invited to connect deeply with the works of artists from the USA, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and beyond, and to experience transformative performances that honor creativity, resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit. Tickets are available now at www.JCTCenter.org.
IMAGINE FEST 2024 Schedule of Events:
“IMAGINE FEST is an invitation to embrace diverse voices, spark thought, and find beauty in the stories that move us,” said JCTC's Executive Producer Olga Levina. “This year, we are honored to celebrate multidisciplinary Jersey City artist Grigory Gurevich, whose works transcend boundaries and inspire us to explore the full spectrum of human creativity and resilience. Grigory is a legendary mime, visual artist, bookmaker, illustrator, actor, inventor, sculptor, and teacher. Originally from Saint Peterburg, Russia, he grew up in a Jewish family and has resided and created in Jersey City since 1978. We hope that each performance touches hearts and challenges minds, connecting us all through the universal language of art.”
New Membership Model: The Global Arts Passport JCTC is also pleased to introduce the Global Arts Passport, a membership program aimed at making the arts accessible to everyone. With two membership tiers, Regular and Premium, patrons receive benefits such as free or discounted tickets, invitations to exclusive events, and discounts on theater classes.
For more information on the upcoming season, to purchase tickets or to become a member, please visit Jersey City Theater Center's website at www.JCTCenter.org.
Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in New Jersey, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect, and more equitable communities in New Jersey.
For those who are interested in attending any of the performances, sponsoring any of the upcoming productions, or purchasing tickets for large groups, please email info@jctcenter.org.
