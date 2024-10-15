JERSEY LAWMAN Encore Performance Announced At East Lynne Theater Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East Lynne Theater Company will produce a special, one-night-only encore performance of “Jersey Lawman: A Life on the Right Side of Crime,” a staged reading based on the memoir by Jim Plousis and George Ingram 7 p.m., Nov. 2.

Adapted for the stage by Thomas Raniszewski, the story highlights the 40-year law enforcement career of Plousis from his days as an Ocean City patrolman, to the harrowing and heartwarming tales of his time as Cape May County sheriff, to being nominated to United States Marshal by former President George W. Bush.

First staged on April 20, the event raised more than $4,000 for the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund. Sadly, only nine days later, four law officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force were killed in a shootout while serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm in Charlotte, North Carolina. The officers killed were:

Sam Poloche, North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections

William Elliott, North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer Joshua Eyer

Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks.

The monies raised during the East Lynne staged reading event went directly to the families of these fallen officers to offset any funeral costs.

“Through the April staged reading of ‘Jersey Lawman,' we were able to bring a little bit of solace to an extremely tragic situation,” said Craig Fols, executive director of East Lynne. “We hope to bring even more awareness to and raise even more money for this important fund this time around.”

The staged reading of “Jersey Lawman: A Life on the Right Side of Crime,” adapted and directed by Raniszewski, will take place 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Admission is pay-what-you-will. Performers include: Alisa Cooper, Nathan Garcia, Ken Hornbeck, Mat Labotka, Thomas Raniszewski, and Michael Sharp. Proceeds will benefit the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, as well as East Lynne's Capital Campaign which goes toward financing East Lynne's future home, The Clemans Theater at Allen AME Church. East Lynne is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

