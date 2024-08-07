Interview: Seth Rudetsky of BIG FAT BROADWAY LIVE at Bell Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If there’s one attribute that stands out about Broadway veteran Mandy Gonzalez (besides her beautifully tousled chestnut-brown curls) it’s her versatility as a fierce actress.

She can depict the callous, off-putting Elphaba in “Wicked” with ease just as seamless as assuming her real-life persona as an endearing empath in her poignant rendition of Dear Evan Hansen’s “Waving Through a Window” at 2017’s Miscast while donning a cast as a prop (and daringly setting the mood by asking an attendee to sign it!)

On Saturday, August 10, Gonzalez — who is also known as her aptly cast role as Angelica Schuyler in Broadway’s production of “Hamilton” and originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of "In the Heights," inspired by the Dominican-American neighborhood of Upper Manhattan’s eerily charming Washington Heights — will take the stage at the Bell Theatre in Holmdel, New Jersey for SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky’s “Big Fat Broadway Live.” In between Gonzalez’s performances of the greatest hits spanning her career, Broadway aficionados and fanatics alike will have the opportunity to take part in a deep-dive, up-close and personal exchange with Rudetsky about her most coveted roles, little-known facts about landing them (or not), and everything in between.

“It’s a very spontaneous show,” Rudetsky told BroadwayWorld. “Nothing is ever scripted between each song.”

Audiences can anticipate the gut-busting mishaps behind the rogue curtains like a burning brassiere (and we’re not talking Mrs. Doubtfire.)

“I’m impressed by her,” Rudetsky told BroadwayWorld of Gonzalez. “I just love the people in the audience enjoying that music.” He added Gonzalez’s “incredible” knack for nailing difficult vocals is another aspect of her originality as an artist that drew him in.

The same can be said about Rudetsky. As a wide-eyed Broadway enthusiast in his youth, he grew up knowing the scores by heart to “Phantom of the Opera," which he wound up playing piano for the production in adulthood in addition to other timeless American classics like "Ragtime: the Musical."

Aside from radio host and master class runner, Rudetsky performs “Deconstructing Broadway” in which he dissects the highs and lows of Broadway lecture under a comedy act.

In the same vein, Big Fat Broadway Live lifts the veil of the heart of the actor behind the serious role. In playing the dutiful part of host, Rudetsky relishes in learning more about some of his favorite actors which in turn, delights curious audiences who discern they’re not as dramatic in person as they portray.

“So many people are surprised by how funny people are in Broadway and how down-to-earth people are,” he said.

Big Fat Broadway Live will return in the fall with a stellar lineup including Sierra Boggess, Adam Pascal, J. Harrison Ghee and Krysta Rodriguez.

Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, on the ground level. Tickets are $65 to $85 and are available at 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or https://www.belltheater.org/seth-rudetsky-with-mandy-gonzalez

Comments