Interview: Playwright Mat Smart and EDEN PRARIE 1971 at NJ Rep 10/20 to 11/20

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch will present the National New Play Network premiere of "Eden Prairie, 1971" written by Mat Smart. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada, and Emilio Cuesta. Performances are from October 20th through November 20th.

As war churns in Vietnam, night falls over the tranquil hills and creeks of a small Midwestern town, and a young woman hears a tap at her window. On the same night Apollo 15 makes its lunar landing, a young draft-dodger steals home to Eden Prairie, after a 300-mile trek from Canada. He risks arrest to deliver an important message to his childhood friend, Rachel. Both are caught between duty to the ones they love and their own futures. In a moment of national tension that mirrors our own, the young man must defend his choices and grapple with the sacrifices he has made. Mat Smart's stark, passionate drama skillfully questions our notions of bravery and responsibility. Due to the adult nature of the play no one under 16 will be admitted.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing playwright Mat Smart about his career and Eden Prarie 1971.

Smart has written 25 full-length plays that have been produced around the country and he currently has several television and film projects in development. The Agitators, his play about the true, untold friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, has been produced at 20 different theatres from Maine to Seattle. He recently adapted The Agitators into a podcast hosted by Ashley C. Ford and produced by PRX, the National Park Service, and the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission. Select plays include: Kill Local (La Jolla Playhouse, nominated for Outstanding New Play by the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle; recently translated into Korean and produced in Seoul), The Royal Society of Antarctica (Gift Theatre, recipient of the 2015 Jeff Award for Best New Work in Chicago), Samuel J. and K. (Williamstown Theatre Festival; Steppenwolf for Young Adults), and Tinker to Evers to Chance (Geva; Merrimack Rep). An avid traveler and baseball fan, Mat has been to all of the states, all of the continents, and all of the current MLB stadiums. A native of Naperville, Illinois, he currently lives in Brooklyn. Undergrad: University of Evansville. MFA: UCSD.

Who was the very first person to recognize your talent as a writer?

In high school, I wanted to be an actor. During my senior year, my English teacher and mentor, the late great Mr. Bill Bowman, pulled me aside after class one day and told me, "You're not an actor. You're a writer." I started to object, but in no uncertain terms he said, "You have a gift: you are a writer." No one had ever said anything like to me and it made a huge impact. It gave me the courage to believe that maybe, just maybe, it could actually happen.

What bit of advice do you have for aspiring playwrights?

I don't mean to sound like a Nike commercial here, but the best advice I have is: just do it. Write a play, have a reading in your living room with friends, put it on in an empty storefront or basement or anywhere. As a playwright, you're building the boat that everyone can sail away in. As soon as you have a script, you can put on a play - whether it's in the back room of a bar or on Broadway. Just do it.

You have an obvious penchant for travel. Is there a trip that stands out in your memory?

I believe it's the playwright's job to take the audience on a journey. For me, that often means going on a journey myself first. In my travels to all of the continents, the craziest experience was being a janitor on a science base in Antarctica for three months. I've never been to such a beautiful, unique, and dangerous place in my life. There was sunlight 24 hours a day. Everyone there - the scientists and the support staff - are completely removed from their lives back home. It creates a petri dish full of the best and the worst behavior I've ever witnessed.

What inspired you to write Eden Prairie?

One of the things that terrifies me the most about the current moment is when we stop talking to one another. There's an attitude of - "if you believe this or if you voted for this person, then I don't even want to be in the same room as you." In Eden Prairie, 1971, there are two people who are on the opposite sides of the political spectrum who somehow find a way to stay in the room with each other. (Well, in the play, they find a way to stay in the backyard together.)

Also, one of my sisters is a mission controller at NASA. There are elements of the play, and also the character Rachel, that are an expression of my deep admiration for my sister and what she does everyday in the name of science and exploration.

We are impressed by NJ Rep's commitment to producing new plays. Can you tell us a little about your experience with the theatre?

In December of 2021, NJ Rep did a reading of the play. I was absolutely blown away by the richness of the post-show discussion. The audience here is so sophisticated, smart, and full of heart. I can't wait for us to share the full production.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

Nationally, attendance numbers at theatres are way down. Why not just stay at home? There's so much great television on right now. But what we're doing you can't see on tv. We are telling a 90-minute story that happens in real-time. There are no breaks in the action. No jump cuts or scene changes. This is storytelling with nowhere to hide. These three characters - who are played by three brilliant actors - are stuck in a backyard and they are irrevocably changed by what happens. We hope the audiences will be too.

Can you share some of your future plans?

I've got lots of pots and pans on the stove right now - different projects in various stages of development. I'm most excited about going back to Australia this February for three weeks. We'll see if another play comes out of that!

Anything else, absolutely anything you'd like BWW NJ Readers to know!

Come check it out - you won't regret it!

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. The theatre entrance is in the rear with plenty of convenient, free parking. Eden Prairie 1971 will be performed Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJ Rep at 732-229-3166 or by visiting their web site at www.njrep.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mat Smart and NJ Rep