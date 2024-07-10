Interview: Janet Zarish in THE BOOKSTORE at NJ Rep from 7/11 to 8/4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will continue its 27th Season with the world premiere of The Bookstore by Michael Walek, directed by William Carden . The cast includes Quentin Chishol, Ari Derambakhsh, Arielle Goldman, and Janet Zarish.

Enter a small independent bookstore in New York City, like the ones we all love to frequent and are rapidly dying out. Carey, the owner, rolls up the grate, unlocks the front door, carries in boxes, turns on the heater, turns on the kettle, and turns on the lamps and her computer. And so her day begins.

Suzanne Barabas, the Artistic Director of NJ Rep stated, “This play captures the spirit of those cherished independent bookstores that are becoming rare gems in our fast-paced world. It's a heartfelt tribute to the joy of literature and community, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our audiences."

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Janet Zarish who plays Carey in The Bookstore about her career and the upcoming show.

Zarish’s New York theater credits include leading roles at The Public Theater, The Roundabout, Primary Stages, Minetta Lane Theater, Harold Clurman Theater, The John Houseman Theatre, The Pearl Theatre, New York Stage and Film, and The Daryl Roth. Regional Theatre credits include Yale Rep, The Long Wharf Theatre, The Shakespeare Theatre, The McCarter Theatre, Sundance, The Old Globe, ACT Seattle, O’Neill Playwrights Conference, Hartford Stage, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Humana Festival at Actor’s Theatre Of Louisville. Film includes: Brooklyn To Manhattan, Life In Flight, The Zoo, Season Of Youth, The Next Big Thing, Object Of My Affection, Malcolm X, Mystic Pizza, Without A Trace, Danny. Television includes The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Forever, Law & Order, Mad About You, Seinfeld (Rolling Stone’s “Top Ten Seinfelds” list) The Client, Homicide, NY Undercover, The Webster Report, Lee Halpern on One Life To Live, The Webster Report, Love and War amongst others. She is Head of Acting at NYU’s Graduate Acting Program and directs at NYU, The Juilliard School and Ensemble Studio Theater where she is a member

When did you first become interested in an entertainment career?

I’ve always loved movies, stories, theater, books, and everything else. The tale goes that my mother was walking me to a dentist appointment, and we walked by the Melody Top Tent that did summer theater in Chicago. I peeked in and turned to her and said, "I want to do that." So, she got me an audition for Annie Get Your Gun, and I got the role. That’s what launched everything around our house.

You have impressive and varied credits. What are some of the challenges of performing in a wide variety of venues and styles?

The challenges are why I love to do it. Sometimes, I have a lot on my plate, and it’s nice to have just one thing to concentrate on. But everything I do, whether it’s storytelling, voice-over, or finding a character, requires different parts of my mind, body, imagination, or creativity. The challenge is to make a story true in whatever form you’re doing it.

How does your role as Head of Acting at NYU's Graduate Acting Program and your opportunities to direct complement your own performance career?

The incredible thing about NYU is that I am surrounded by extraordinary young people. I can give them advice that I have learned throughout the years, helping them tap into a larger capacity of their talent. I feel like I’m taking good care of American theater, television, and film by training actors to have a rich craft. Being around these students gives me hope because they are not interested in fame; they want to be artist-citizens who change the world. That’s a high calling.

How do you like working with NJ Rep?

I’ve known about New Jersey Rep for years and have seen at least six productions here. I love this theater and Gabe’s speeches at the beginning of each show. Gabe and Suzanne’s love for theater is so important. They choose plays that challenge people intellectually and emotionally or just give them a beautiful story. The Bookstore is a beautiful play with a big heart that talks about community, reading books, and challenging oneself. It’s a gift to be able to leave the world behind and be told a beautiful story.

What are some of the challenges of your role as Carey in The Bookstore?

Carey has a part of the teacher in her, which I really love. She has a very complicated life and, despite the difficulties, she tries to maintain a high moral code. She challenges the young people in the play to view the world in a way that contributes to it positively. Playing Carey and being part of this play is very important to me.

The Bookstore will begin performances on July 11, with its opening night on July 13 , and run through August 4, 2024. Tickets are NOW on sale at www.njrep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The Bookstore will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Kristine Walsh

Comments