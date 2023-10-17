Interview: Director, Alex Tobey of TRACY JONES at Art House Productions in Jersey City

Art House Productions, conveniently located in the heart of Jersey City, will be presenting Tracy Jones from October 19th to November 5th. Written by Steven Kaplan and directed by Alex Tobey, Tracy Jones is a touching comedy of individual connection in an increasingly busy world. The main character, Tracy Jones, rents out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: The Place for Wings and Things to throw a party to which she's invited every woman in the area who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy sits for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up, and help alleviate her epic loneliness. Through her encounters with the limited guests that attend, this hilarious play challenges the audience to question loneliness, connection, and why we do the things we do.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Alex Tobey about his career and Tracy Jones at Art House Productions.

Tobey is a Brooklyn-based stage director and creative producer obsessed with music, magic, and mystery. His work primarily focuses on new play development, musical theatre, queer collaboration, and immersive, non-traditional audience experiences. As a director, favorite credits include the world premiere of Kev Berry’s Rough Trade (The Tank), the pandemic live-streamed Harsh Cacophonies I & II (The Tank / CyberTank Productions), Savannah Reich’s participatory Caveman Play (Exponential Festival), the 20th-anniversary all-star concert of Paul Scott Goodman’s Bright Lights, Big City (54 Below), the unauthorized Rihanna bio-concert Good Girl Gone Bad (HERE), and Ian Finley’s site-specific marathon adaptation of the Oedipus trilogy, The Greeks (Burning Coal Theatre Company). He has worked as an associate or assistant director to Saheem Ali, Lee Sunday Evans, Dustin Wills, Jonathan Silverstein, Shira Milikowsky, and others. Alex is the Associate Producer of Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College and has been the Resident Director of INKubator at Art House Productions since 2018, where Tracy Jones was first presented at the inaugural INKubator New Play Festival. He has also developed new work with Access Theater, The Drama League, Abrons Arts Center, Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Bushwick Starr, New Ohio Theatre, The Brick, JACK, and Dixon Place. Alex was raised in North Carolina and holds a BFA in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University.

What was your earliest interest in the theatre arts?

As a kid, my mom took me to story time at the library all the time, as well as local theatre productions. I was hooked from an early age. When I was in third grade, I was obsessed with the movie Little Shop of Horrors and even made my own Audrey II puppet.

Can you tell us a little about your education at Carnegie Mellon and how it promoted your directorial career?

Despite being someone who did a lot of acting as a kid, I realized in high school that what I really wanted to do was direct and produce. Carnegie Mellon has one of the only directing BFA programs in the country, so for someone like me, it was such a gift to be able to fully pivot directions and focus on directing full time. At Carnegie Mellon, I got to take directing class all four years, direct a full thesis production my senior year, and even study “abroad” in New York for a semester while interning at the Vineyard Theatre. All of these experiences reaffirmed my goals and helped launch my life in New York after graduation.

We love that you enjoy magic and mystery. How do you pursue these interests?

When I was a kid, before I discovered theatre, I wanted to be a detective just like Nate the Great. (Or, if we’re being honest, Mary Kate and Ashley.) Then when I realized that maybe this dream was a bit far-fetched, I decided that instead I should be a magician and had my parents order me a magic set that included over one hundred easy magic tricks for kids. Ultimately, I ended up on a much more practical career path: the theatre.

Magic and mystery continue to permeate my work, though. I love plays with a good mystery – whether direct or indirect – that require an audience to figure something out. I love a puzzle in need of solving or clues in need of gathering – a mystery that keeps us engaged and entertained and…surprised! That’s where the magic comes in. Surprise me! Gag me! Show me something I’ve never seen before!

How do you like working with Art House Productions?

It’s such a full circle moment to be directing Tracy Jones at Art House where Stephen first began workshopping the first draft during his INKubator residency in 2018. It’s the first play developed in INKubator to be picked up for a full production at Art House, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. I can’t wait to share this play with New Jersey audiences.

We'd love a little sneak preview of Tracy Jones.

Tracy Jones has rented out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: the Place for Wings and Things, a typical chain restaurant. Tracy Jones is throwing a party to which she's invited every woman in the world who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy Jones has been sitting for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up. Tracy Jones' epic loneliness is about to be tested beyond anything she ever imagined.

Can you tell us a little bit about your cast for Tracy Jones?

Helen Coxe leads the amazing ensemble as Tracy Jones. Therese McGinn shines as Tracy Jones, and in the role of Tracy Jones, we have Fernando Contreras. (I promise it’s not as confusing as it sounds.) The only non-Tracy in the cast is the brilliant Ciara Chanel as Jillie, Tracy’s designated Personal Party Server / Host with the Most.

What would you like patrons to know about visiting the Jersey City theatre?

If you’re coming by train, we’re just a block away from the PATH train! (And so easily accessible from New York City! No, really! Just two stops!) There’s also so many good restaurants and bars nearby for a pre-show or post-show celebration. The Jersey City arts scene is alive and well and I can’t think of a better play to christen Art House’s new theatre with.

Plans for the future??

A long nap! And maybe a pepperoni pizza.

Art House Productions is located at 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For ticketing to Tracy Jones, and more information about future performances, please visit http://www.arthouseproductions.org/ and call (201) 579-0532.

Photo Credit: Provided by Art House Productions and Alex Tobey