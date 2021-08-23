Hudson Theatre Works Will Present PLAY SLAM: Live Readings From its Virtual Festival

Hudson Theatre Works, Weehawken's professional theatre, will be celebrating a return to live theatre, one night only, in Hamilton Park, on Thursday, August 26 at 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Free!

We will be joining the ranks of the many musical professionals that have performed in Hamilton Park in Weehawken, sponsored by the Mayor Richard Turner and the city of Weehawken, where we will be reading selections from our Virtual Festival, which was a highly recognized vehicle for theatre during 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/user/hudsontheatreworks

Meet at the park at 5:30PM and the readings will include: Michael Bias* & Kevin Cristaldi* reading a scene from Dredded Bliss, Debbie Bernstein* reading Looking Back by Lia Romeo, Valerie Stack Dodge* reading Madness & Mayo by Valerie Stack Dodge, Bess Miller reading Unknown Caller by Dan O'Brien, Cynthia Grandville* reading I Scream by Perry Guzzi, Ryan Natalino reading Good For You by Neil LaBute and Scott Cagney reading Rachel by Vincent Sagona. Produced by Adrian Wattenmaker.

Please bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a night of theatre under the stars.