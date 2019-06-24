Get The Led Out A Celebration of 'The Mighty Zep' Heads To Asbury Park

Paramount Theatre presents Get The Led Out a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin. It's been their mission to bring the studio recordings of "The Mighty Zep" to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history!



Get The Led Out, will come to Paramount Theatre on Saturday, November 16th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com.



Paramount Theatre, along with the adjacent Convention Hall and the Grand Arcade connecting the two, is one of the most majestic landmarks in New Jersey. Over the years, this historic entertainment venue has hosted legendary performances by Tony Bennett, Rufus Wainwright, and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few. With a seating capacity of approximately 1,600 guests, the legendary Paramount Theatre offers superior acoustics and stage visibility as well as a unique atmosphere that has been described as being simultaneously grand and intimate. Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or the Stone Pony box office. For more information about Paramount Theatre, visit apboardwalk.com



Asbury Park, which sits 50 minutes from Yew York's Lincoln Tunnel and an hour from Philadelphia by car, is a city on the rise. In 2017 it has been the recipient of an avalanche of media including being named 'Coolest Small Town in America' by Budget Travel Magazine and 'Best Boardwalk in America' from Bella Magazine. Eater states "Asbury Park has become the hottest dining destination", one of the 'Best Place to Travel Worldwide" by Travel + Leisure, "16 Places everyone will be talking about in 2017, by Yahoo, and 'Best Weekend Getaway' by Timeout, just to name a few.



The Asbury Park Boardwalk offers unique full-scale restaurants and lounges, numerous specialty food concepts, and innovative boutiques that fill 80,000+ square feet of retail space. Madison Marquette brings top tier talent to nationally-recognized entertainment venues on the Asbury Park Waterfront including Convention Hall, Paramount Theatre, Wonder Bar, and the world-famous Stone Pony. A truly thriving musical community, this storied city by the sea enjoys unparalleled historic architecture and a rich history as one of the most famous resort destinations of the 20th century. Explore the Asbury Park Boardwalk at apboardwalk.com.

