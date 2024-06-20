Gabriel van Aalst Will Resign as New Jersey Symphony President & CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Symphony accepted the resignation of President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst, who announced today that he is leaving in September to become the President & CEO of Dayton Live, the primary host and presenter for performing arts in Miami Valley, Ohio.

Van Aalst joined the New Jersey Symphony in October of 2016 and, in his eight seasons of serving as President & CEO, led the organization in many positive directions which further advanced its mission and impact to New Jersey communities throughout the state. Van Aalst’s tenure with the New Jersey Symphony will conclude in September and he will provide a smooth transition while working with the board of trustees as it hires a new President & CEO. Craig Silliman, Co-Chair of the New Jersey Symphony Board of Trustees and President of Verizon Global Services, will serve as Interim President & CEO for New Jersey Symphony on an unpaid basis starting in September and until a successor is hired.

Van Aalst says, “It has been a joy to lead the New Jersey Symphony over the last eight years. Sharing this journey with Xian has been a tremendous opportunity that I will continue to look back on with great fondness. I want to thank everyone at the Symphony, from the musicians, staff and board of trustees, as well as our wonderful donors and patrons, for helping to forge a new future for the organization. I am very fortunate to have been a vital part of such a vibrant community as we celebrated the orchestra’s Centennial and pathed a vision for the 21st century orchestra. I have incredible memories of attending Symphony concerts and many other events throughout the Garden State, as well as my own personal enrichment in seeing the important work the Symphony does in its expansive education programs and through its impactful community partner programs in schools, hospitals, community centers and more.”

Music Director Xian Zhang says, “Working with Gabriel these eight years has been a great journey. His efforts in furthering diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our organization, as well as his leadership during the pandemic, have ushered the Symphony into a new era. While I will miss having Gabriel as a partner in leadership, I look forward to what the future holds. New Jersey has a treasure of an orchestra that continues to reach new artistic heights, which all residents of the state should take pride in.”

Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Symphony, Craig Silliman says, “It has been a pleasure working with Gabriel. He has helped shape the organization as an important institution in the cultural and arts communities of New Jersey, especially with inclusive programming and artistic partnerships. As a subscriber, donor and trustee I have seen his commitment to the Symphony and dedication firsthand. Bob and I wish Gabriel all the best and look forward to seeing the foundation Gabriel has laid with special initiatives and projects flourishing in the future. We look forward to hiring our next President & CEO who will have the opportunity to build on what Gabriel established and take the Symphony to new levels of success.”

Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Symphony, Robert (Bob) Garrett says, “I have had the fortune to work with Gabriel while he has served as President & CEO, particularly as we expanded our Music and Wellness programs across the Hackensack Meridian Health hospital system. Craig and I are fortunate for his visionary leadership and hard work, which will leave a lasting impact on the organization and the state.”

Comments