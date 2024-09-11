GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Open This Month at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a case of "déjà vu all over again" - with a comedic, musical twist - when Playful Theatre Productions opens the 2024-25 Kelsey Theatre season with "Groundhog Day The Musical," Sept. 20-29, on Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) West Windsor Campus.

Based on the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray, "Groundhog Day" follows a day in the life of arrogant big-city weatherman Phil Conners, who is dreading the annual trip to Punxsutawney, Penn., to report on the town's Groundhog Day ceremony. But his frustration with the cheesy event can't compare to what follows, when a storm keeps him in town and he finds himself reliving the same day over and over again. Stuck in an endless loop of arrogance and cynicism amongst the quirky townsfolk, Phil must learn to take advantage of his second, third and fourth chances to break the cycle and transform his life.

"Groundhog Day The Musical" features a book by original movie co-screenwriter Danny Rubin, and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Tim Minchin. In 2016 the musical made its world premiere in London and opened on Broadway in 2017, capturing seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

John Fischer as Phil Conner and Joan Schubin as Rita Hansen, both of Hamilton, N.J., lead a talented cast from throughout the region, including: Trinity Anjelic of Trenton, N.J.; Lynn Baskin, Lambertville, N.J.; Tom Bessellieu and Christopher Schmalbach of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Denise Carey, Newtown, Penn.; Jessa Casner and Kevin Palardy of Doylestown, Penn.; Juliana Davies, Penninton, N.J.; Alex Dubinsky, West Creek, N.J.; Aaron Ferrara, West Windsor, N.J.; Chrissy Johnson, Nicholas Kianka, Jenna Moschella, Pat Rounds, Emily O'Sullivan and Shawn Simmons, all of Hamilton; Michael Gearty and Jeffrey Scharf of Yardley, Penn.; Rebecca Maria Ticas Guardado, Piscataway, N.J.; Alan Naidoff, Princeton, N.J.; Cara Pergament, Robbinsville, N.J.; Amanda Santos and Mina Schneider of Lawrence, N.J.; Jordyn Sava, South Brunswick, N.J.; and Aidan Stallworth-Glitz, Ewing, N.J.

"Groundhog Day The Musical" is produced by Suzanne Smith and Hilary Leboff and directed by Frank Ferrara, with Jennifer Boutros as assistant director. Michael Gilch is musical director with choreography by Haley Schmalbach; Shannon Ferrara is associate musical director and costume coordinator. Lighting design is by Vicki Kaiser, Ruth Kresge is stage manager, with Nancy Russell as stage manager and props coordinator, and scenic design by Shawn Simmons.

Dates and showtimes are Friday, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The production is rated PG13 due to some adult themes. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

