Fool Moon Theatre Company 2025 Season On Hold As Company Seeks New Performance Space

The award-winning Fool Moon Theatre Company, which for the past three years has performed over 10 shows at Margate Community Church, is in search of a new performance space to call “home.”

Fool Moon has performed on various stages throughout South Jersey since its inception in 2005. Always wishing for a permanent residence, the company contracted with the Community Church for three years, often performing to sold-out crowds. Shows at the Community Church have included “Clue,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “The Miracle Worker,” and “Proof,” among others.

“We're looking for a partner that will help us grow the arts in South Jersey,” said Paul Herron, founder and artistic director of Fool Moon. “We had a great three years at Margate Community Church and thank them for their support.”

With the majority of Fool Moon's current, built-in audience members residing in Atlantic and northern Cape May counties (such as Ocean City, Galloway, Northfield, Egg Harbor Township, and Somers Point), the company would, ideally, prefer to remain in that region. Additional needs, though not dealbreakers, include flexible seating, a stage, some existing lighting and sound equipment, and a rehearsal space.

“We are open to having conversations with any group or organization that may be able to help us find a space for our 2025 season,” Herron said. “We've talked to some organizations, but none can offer us space for the entire season. Our fear is that we may have to cancel most or all of the season. That would be unfortunate for our actors, tech crew, and audiences who enjoy quality theater, plus it would weaken the already-struggling arts community in South Jersey."

For the past two years, Fool Moon was awarded a Bronze “Best of the Press” for Best Live Theater, and received numerous nominations for BroadwayWorld-New Jersey awards.

Any organizations that wish to discuss partnering with Fool Moon may contact Herron at 609-457-0903 or foolmoontheatre@gmail.com. For more information, go to FoolMoonTheatre.org.

