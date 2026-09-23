FREESTYLE: A LOVE STORY to Open at NJPAC
Luna Lauren Vélez and Felix Solis star in the music-and-dance-filled production at NJPAC's Victoria Theater.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Freestyle: A Love Story, an immersive, music-and-dance-filled Theatrical Play that brings the music, energy and passion of Freestyle to life. Starring Luna Lauren Vélez and Felix Solis, featuring Freestyle legends Judy Torres and K7. The play celebrates Latin Hip Hop, first love and a generation that grew up with the music.
Told by 50-something Ana (Luna Lauren Vélez) and Junior (Felix Solis), the story begins in 1987, when they meet at a Freestyle show and fall in love. Decades later, both married with grown children, they unexpectedly find themselves just rows apart at Radio City Music Hall's Freestyle Extravaganza. When the music starts, they are transported back to the night that changed everything.
What follows is a journey through love, heartbreak, marriage, divorce, grief and the enduring search for romance, all set to the soundtrack of their lives.
Rooted in Latin-Urban American culture and identity, Freestyle: A Love Story honors the artists and fans who have kept this music alive. For one unforgettable theatrical experience, audiences don't just watch Ana and Junior's story, they step inside it.
Freestyle: A Love Story will be performed at NJPAC's Victoria Theater on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m. at www.njpac.org.
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