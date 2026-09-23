FREESTYLE: A LOVE STORY to Open at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Freestyle: A Love Story, an immersive, music-and-dance-filled Theatrical Play that brings the music, energy and passion of Freestyle to life. Starring Luna Lauren Vélez and Felix Solis, featuring Freestyle legends Judy Torres and K7. The play celebrates Latin Hip Hop, first love and a generation that grew up with the music.

Told by 50-something Ana (Luna Lauren Vélez) and Junior (Felix Solis), the story begins in 1987, when they meet at a Freestyle show and fall in love. Decades later, both married with grown children, they unexpectedly find themselves just rows apart at Radio City Music Hall's Freestyle Extravaganza. When the music starts, they are transported back to the night that changed everything.

What follows is a journey through love, heartbreak, marriage, divorce, grief and the enduring search for romance, all set to the soundtrack of their lives.

Rooted in Latin-Urban American culture and identity, Freestyle: A Love Story honors the artists and fans who have kept this music alive. For one unforgettable theatrical experience, audiences don't just watch Ana and Junior's story, they step inside it.

Freestyle: A Love Story will be performed at NJPAC's Victoria Theater on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m. at www.njpac.org.



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 03 Hrs 11 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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