Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC for Comedy Performance

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Following multiple sold-out performances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), internationally recognized actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker will return to Prudential Hall on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Known for his unforgettable role as Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour film franchise, Tucker first became a stand-up favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam before earning acclaim in films including Friday, Money Talks, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook and AIR. His high-energy storytelling, spot-on impersonations and sharp takes on pop culture have made him one of comedy's most beloved live performers.

Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor, producer and comedian best known for the Rush Hour franchise, his breakout role in Friday and his celebrated stand-up career. He has toured globally, released the Netflix stand-up special Chris Tucker Live, and continues his humanitarian work through the Chris Tucker Foundation.

Tickets to see Chris Tucker are on sale now.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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