Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC for Comedy Performance
The Rush Hour and Friday star will perform at Prudential Hall in Newark.
Following multiple sold-out performances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), internationally recognized actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker will return to Prudential Hall on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
Known for his unforgettable role as Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour film franchise, Tucker first became a stand-up favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam before earning acclaim in films including Friday, Money Talks, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook and AIR. His high-energy storytelling, spot-on impersonations and sharp takes on pop culture have made him one of comedy's most beloved live performers.
Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor, producer and comedian best known for the Rush Hour franchise, his breakout role in Friday and his celebrated stand-up career. He has toured globally, released the Netflix stand-up special Chris Tucker Live, and continues his humanitarian work through the Chris Tucker Foundation.
Tickets to see Chris Tucker are on sale now.
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