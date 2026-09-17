Photos: DODGE POETRY FESTIVAL to Take Over Newark with Free Events

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The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the Dodge Poetry Festival in downtown Newark from October 15–17, 2026. Produced by NJPAC, North America's largest poetry festival will bring poetry, spoken word, hip hop, workshops, family programming and many free special events to stages throughout the city.

Photo Credit: NJPAC











The three-day celebration invites audiences of all ages to put down their phones, experience poetry live and take part in a wide-ranging festival dedicated to the power of language, performance and community. More than 3,000 students are expected to attend the festival programming designed to inspire young people, teachers, families and poetry lovers of every generation.

Headliners and featured artists include Patti Smith, 2025–2026 U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze, best-selling novelist and poet Elizabeth Acevedo, Pulitzer Prize winner Tyehimba Jess, Def Poetry Jam alumni and dozens of acclaimed and emerging poets. The festival celebrates poetry as a performing art, a community resource and a catalyst for social justice.

Festival Highlights

Patti Smith: Songs and Stories

Def Poetry Reunion

Readings connected to Cave Canem, Kundiman, CantoMundo, Lampblack and the New Jeru Slam Team

Fine-Tune Your Craft, a writers' day presented in partnership with the Academy of American Poets

Newark's EvoluCulture Open Mic & Mixer

Young Artist Day for high school students and teachers

Source of Knowledge pop-up bookstore and book signings

Free Family Fun Day on Chambers Plaza

Three-day and one-day passes are on sale now at NJPAC.org. For schedules, participating artists and ticket information, visit NJPAC.org.

Poets in attendance include: Abiodun Oyewole, Adrian Matejka, Afaa M. Weaver, Aja Monet, Dr. Akil Kokayi Khalfani, Alyesha Wise, Amanda Johnston, Ana Portnoy Brimmer, Anthony Cody, Antoinette Ellis-Williams, Anyrah Shavéh, Arthur Sze, Attorious Renee Augustin, Barbara Fant, Betty Neals, Bonafide Rojas, Brent Ameneyro, Cara Hagan, Carl Hancock Rux, Carol Moldaw, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Chris 'Flowmentalz' Cook, Cindy Juyoung Ok, Claudia Cortese, Cornelius Eady, Craig Bradley, Dr. David Gonzalez, D.Cross (Derrick Cross), Danez Smith, Dena Igusti, Diamond Forde, DJ Drewski, DJ Spinna, Dr. Grisel Y. Acosta, E. Ethelbert Miller, Ed Roberson, Edward Vidaurre, Elizabeth Acevedo, Evie Shockley, Fatimah Asghar, Fatima Jafar, Felipe Luciano, Frank X Walker, Gabriel Ramirez, Glenis Redmond, Harmonica Sunbeam, Hayes Davis, Dr. Helena D. Lewis, Hugo dos Santos, I. Buenaventura, Ilya Kaminsky, Jay Aja, Jeff Dess, Jericho Brown, Jessica Care Moore, Jessica Jacobs, Jive Poetic, John Burke, John Wojtowicz, José Olivarez, Julian Randall, Kailah Figueroa, Kendee Love, Keynote, Kimberly M. Blaeser, Kimiko Hahn, KP Ultra, Kraal 'Kayo' Charles, Kween Moore, LadiiAmethyst, Le Fiddler, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, Leah Umansky, Len Lawson, Leslie McIntosh, Leslie 'Buttafly' Tayor, Liza Jessie Peterson, M.P. Carver, Major Jackson, Malcolm Friend, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, María Fernanda Chamorro, Marina Carreira, Martha Mooke, Matthew Marroquín, Mayda del Valle, Mckendy Fils-Aimé, Meg Day, Melida Rodas, Mia x, Michael Wiegers, Mya Matteo Alexice, Naomi Shihab Nye, Natalie Diaz, Nelson George, Nick Martino, Nicola Alexander-Bohrer, Noah Arhm Choi, Noel Munguia-Moreno, Noel Quiñones, Patricia Smith, Patti Smith, paulA neves, Peter E. Murphy, Quenton Baker, R. A. Villanueva, Rajiv Mohabir, Rashida Nakia, Rev. Bowie Snodgrass, Rickey Laurentiis, Robert Hylton, Roberto Carlos Garcia, Rose Heredia, Sanam Sheriff, Sarah Browning, Sarah N. Mess, Sean Battle, Shaina Phenix, Sitanya, Simple N' Clean (SNC), Stephanie Burt, Suzanne Jackson, Talena Lachelle Queen, Tariq Thompson, Tehsuan Glover, Terrance Hayes, The Izm, Theta Pavis, Tiriq Rashad, Toma Zbrizher, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Tracie Morris, Tyehimba Jess, Valerie Jean, Vanessa Chica, Vernon Reid, Walela Nehanda, and Xochi Quetzali Cartland.

Dodge Poetry Fest Schedule

Thursday, October 15th

11:00-12:10 PM: Academy of American Poets: What We Do With Grief with Kimiko Hahn, Ilya Kaminsky, and Afaa Michael Weaver at NJPAC Victoria Theater

12:30-1:40 PM: Academy of American Poets: The Art of Revision with Jericho Brown, Cornelius Eady, and Patricia Smith at NJPAC Victoria Theater

2:00-3:10 PM: Academy of American Poets: Poetry Ancestors with Natalie Diaz and Ed Roberson at NJPAC Victoria Theater

3:30-4:50 PM: Making a Life in Poetry: Patricia Smith, Glenis Redmond, Diamond Forde, Peter E. Murphy at NJPAC Victoria Theater

7:00-10:00 PM: EvoluCulture's Open Mic & Mixer at NICO Kitchen + Bar

Friday, October 16th

9:30-10:40 AM: What Happens to a Dream Deferred?: Stephanie Burt, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Diamond Forde, and Naomi Shihab Nye at NJPAC Prudential Hall

9:30-10:40 AM: New Jeru Slam Team featuring John Burke, Keynote, RADI, and SNC at NJPAC Victoria Theater

9:30-10:40 AM: Poetry and the Body: Quenton Baker, Meg Day, Dena Igusti, and Cindy Juyoung Ok at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

9:30-10:40 AM: Developing a Lexicon Toward Liberation: Dr. Grisel Y. Acosta, Tyehimba Jess, and Frank X Walker at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

9:30-10:40 AM: Finding Our Ancestors in the Stars: Antoinette Ellis-Williams, Barbara Fant, Adrian Matejka, and Chanda Prescod-Weinstein at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

9:30-10:40 AM: Poetry & the Sacred: Mckendy Fils-Aimé, Jessica Jacobs, Nick Martino, and Alysha Wise at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

9:30-10:40 AM: Story, Sound, Synergy, Light: The Interdisciplinary Poetic Experience: Jose Gonzalez, Cara Hagan, Martha Mooke, and Melida Rodas, moderated by I. Buenaventura at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

9:30-10:40 AM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Jive Poetic, and Gabriel Ramirez at NJPAC Prudential Hall

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Terrance Hayes, Rickey Laurentiis, and Glenis Redmond at NJPAC Victoria Theater

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Rajiv Mohabir, Peter E. Murphy, and Evie Shockley at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Noah Arhm Choi, Malcolm Friend, and Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Leslie McIntosh, E. Ethelbert Miller, and Noel Quiñones at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Anthony Cody, Roberto Carlos Garcia, and Aja Monet at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

11:00-12:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Sarah Browning, Marina Carreira, and José Olivarez at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

11:00-12:10 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

12:40-1:50 PM: Writing Our Story, Preventing Erasure: Quenton Baker, Amanda Johnston, Adrian Matejka, and Danez Smith at NJPAC Prudential Hall

12:40-1:50 PM: We Are Not Your Labels: Dena Igusti, walela Nehanda, and Cindy Juyoung Ok at NJPAC Victoria Theater

12:40-1:50 PM: Radical Love & Liberation: Aja Monet, Mckendy Fils-Aimé, Mayda del Valle, Marc Bamuthi Joseph at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

12:40-1:50 PM: Africana Institute's 14th State of Black Writers Symposium: Tehsuan Glover, Rashida Nakia, and Mia x at Robert Treat Hotel New Jersey Room

12:40-1:50 PM: Writing Home: Brent Ameneyro, Ana Portnoy Brimmer, Anthony Cody, and Nick Martino at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

12:40-1:50 PM: Taking Off the Mask: On Vulnerability in Poetry: Diamond Forde, Jessica Jacobs, and Alysha Wise at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

12:40-1:50 PM: Writing Speculative Futures: Stephanie Burt, Len Lawson, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and Julian Randall at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

12:40-1:50 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

2:10-3:20 PM: Let Me Show You How It's Done: Poetry & Performance: Sarah Browning, Jive Poetic, and Noel Quiñones at NJPAC Victoria Theater

2:10-3:20 PM: Where's Jersey At? Fostering Community in our Neighborhoods: Dr. Grisel Y. Acosta, Marina Carreira, and Peter E. Murphy at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

2:10-3:20 PM: To Be Young, Gifted and Black: Barbara Fant, Malcolm Friend, and Gabriel Ramirez at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

2:10-3:20 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

4:00-5:40 PM: Redemption Time [movie screening and talk back] at NJPAC Victoria Theater

8:00 PM: Patti Smith: Songs and Stories at NJPAC Prudential Hall

Saturday, October 17th

9:30-10:40 AM: Praise & Reclamation: Meg Day, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Rickey Laurentiis, Rajiv Mohabir, Naomi Shihab Nye, José Olivarez, and Danez Smith at NJPAC Victoria Theater

11:00-4:00 PM: Family Fun Day at Chambers Plaza

11:00-12:10 PM: The Future is Female: Elizabeth Acevedo, Diamond Forde, Aja Monet, and Patricia Smith at NJPAC Victoria Theater

11:00-12:10 PM: Writing Workshop: Alysha Wise at NJPAC Parsonnet Room

11:00-12:10 PM: Transient Worlds: Poetry & Translation: Carol Moldaw, Arthur Sze, and Michael Wiegers at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

11:00-12:10 PM: The Body, a Love Song: Claudia Cortese, Mckendy Fils-Aimé, Terrance Hayes, and Julian Randall at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

11:00-12:10 PM: Historical Legend & Poetry: Tyehimba Jess, E. Ethelbert Miller, and Frank X Walker at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

11:00-12:10 PM: Finding Our Ancestors in the Stars: Mayda del Valle, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Gabriel Ramirez, and Evie Shockley at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

11:00-12:10 PM: Dodge Poetry Youth Anthology Release (featuring Ms. Betty Neals and Darius Parker) (11-1) at Newark Public Library

11:00-12:10 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

12:30-1:40 PM: Cave Canem's 30th Anniversary at NJPAC Victoria Theater

12:30-1:40 PM: Writing Workshop: Amanda Johnston at NJPAC Parsonnet Room

12:30-1:40 PM: When Memory Speaks: A Dodge Poetry Festival Reading with CantoMundo: Jay Aja, María Fernanda Chamorro, and Noel Quiñones at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

12:30-1:40 PM: Queering the Poem: Marina Carreira, Noah Arhm Choi, Rickey Laurentiis, and Leslie McIntosh at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

12:30-1:40 PM: Writing Radical Joy: Stephanie Burt, Malcolm Friend, José Olivarez, and Glenis Redmond at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

12:30-1:40 PM: Writing Our Land: Dr. Grisel Y. Acosta, Sarah Browning, Anthony Cody, Jessica Jacobs, and Peter E. Murphy at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

12:30-1:40 PM: Mental Wellness & Poetry: Len Lawson, walela Nehanda, Cindy Juyoung Ok, and Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

12:30-1:40 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

2:00-3:10 PM: Writing Workshop: Brent Ameneyro at NJPAC Parsonnet Room

2:00-3:10 PM: Diaspora and Liberation: A Dodge Poetry Festival Reading with Lampblack Lit: Attorious Renée Augustin, Kailah Hodge, and Mya Matteo Alexice at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

2:00-3:10 PM: Embodied Connection: A Dodge Poetry Festival Reading with Kundiman: Fatimah Asghar, Sanam Sheriff, R. A. Villanueva at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

2:00-3:10 PM: Poetry as Time Capsule: Dena Igusti, Adrian Matejka, Danez Smith, and Frank X Walker at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

2:00-3:10 PM: Griots, Troubadours and MCs: Poetry and the Oral Tradition: Mayda del Valle, Tyehimba Jess, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Patricia Smith, and Alysha Wise at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

2:00-3:10 PM: Developing a Lexicon Toward Liberation: Meg Day, Rajiv Mohabir, Noel Quiñones, and Evie Shockley at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

2:00-3:10 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

3:30-4:40 PM: Writing Workshop: Barbara Fant at NJPAC Parsonnet Room

3:30-4:40 PM: The Fusion of Form & Feeling: Quenton Baker, Terrance Hayes, Amanda Johnston, and E. Ethelbert Miller at Robert Treat Hotel-Pennsylvania Room

3:30-4:40 PM: Writing Our Story, Preventing Erasure: Tongo Eisen-Martin, Nick Martino, Carol Moldaw, and Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha at Robert Treat Hotel -New Jersey Room

3:30-4:40 PM: Saying What We Must: Ana Portnoy Brimmer, Roberto Carlos Garcia, and Naomi Shihab Nye at Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral

3:30-4:40 PM: Poetry & Survival: Antoinette Ellis-Williams, Jive Poetic, Julian Randall, and Melida Rodas at First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church

3:30-4:40 PM: Poetry Foundation presents the 2026 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellows: xochi quetzali cartland, Fatima Jafar, Shaina Jones, Noel Munguia-Moreno, and Tariq Thompson at Express Newark (Lecture Hall)

3:30-4:40 PM: Festival Open Mic at New Jersey Historical Society

5:00 PM: Def Poetry Reunion at NJPAC Victoria Theater

8:00 PM: Do the Write Thing at NJPAC Prudential Hall

Dodge Poetry Festival Ticketing

Three-day passes to the Dodge Poetry Festival will go on sale in June 2026. One-day passes go on sale in August 2026. Festival passes do not include special ticketed events, which must be purchased separately.

For updates and more, visit njpac.org/series/dodgepoetry.

About the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation

Established in 1974, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation envisions a just and equitable New Jersey where people of all races and communities have equitable access to opportunities to thrive. Over its 50-year history, the Dodge Foundation has distributed more than $500 million in grants and technical support to New Jersey nonprofits. Today, building on decades of learning, the organization focuses its support on those who are directly addressing the root causes and repair of structural racism and inequity to transform lives in New Jersey.

About NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), a nonprofit arts organization, is a collaborative leader in Newark's cultural and civic life, a catalyst of the city's revitalization and a champion of its artistic spirit. The Arts Center produces and presents world-class performances by music, dance, spoken word poetry and comedy artists, and hosts insightful conversations with creators and changemakers, on its own stages and in venues across the region. Through real estate development, NJPAC advances Newark's economic growth and cultural vitality. In addition, the Arts Center collaborates with local partners to deliver social impact initiatives that nurture the well-being and creativity of the communities it serves. These offerings include arts education and career development opportunities for students and educators, programs that support community health and well-being through the arts and free creative experiences in neighborhoods across Newark and throughout the state. NJP



Photo Credit: NJPAC

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