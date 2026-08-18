FLAWLESS to Make New Jersey Premiere at Kean University's Premiere Stages

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Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the New Jersey premiere production of Flawless by John J. Wooten, September 3-20 in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Flawless had its world premiere at Penguin Rep and is being produced in partnership with Penguin Rep and Shadowland Stages. Director Joe Brancato, Artistic Director of Penguin Rep, returns to direct. Original cast Ellen Adair, Michael Frederic and Alexander Rios reprise their roles from Penguin Rep production.

In this darkly comedic play, a writer and an AI software designer engage in a battle of wits to create the next great play in this tale about the impending intersection of technology and creativity.

John J. Wooten's plays have been produced commercially Off-Broadway, internationally and in regional theaters across America. Published plays include: Trophies, Humbug, The Role of Della (Concord), and Kiss the Bride (Dramatic Publishing Company). John wrote the screenplays for The Role of Della (Toronto, Ft. Lauderdale, Cleveland and DC Film Festivals) and Cat in the Pan (Montreal Film Festival).

Director Joe Brancato, cited by The New York Times as “one of America's most insightful directors,” is Artistic Director of Penguin Rep Theatre where he has staged nearly 200 theatrical productions. Joe has also directed Off-Broadway at the Public, Cherry Lane, 59 East 59, Primary Stages, Theatre at St. Clements and Westside Theatre, and regionally as, among other, Houston's Alley Theatre, Cape Playhouse, Capital Rep, Cleveland Playhouse, Delaware Theater Center, George Street Playhuse, Hartford Stage, Royal Manitoba Theatre Center, Seattle Rep, TheaterWorks Hartford, Westport Country Playhouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival.



The accomplished cast includes Ellen Adair, whose television credits include Chicago Med, The Sinner and Homeland, Michael Frederic whose theatre credits include Linger (Premiere Stages), The Great Divorce (Tour), and After (59E59) and Alexander Rios whose theatre credits include Company (Broadway First National Tour), Drat! The Cat! (J2 Spotlight) and Pip's Island (Theatre Row). Courtney Renee Stallings and Mason Horne are the understudies.

The professional design team includes Scenic and Costume Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer Martin Vreeland, Projections Designer Yana Biryukova, Original Music and Sound Designer Max Silverman, Props Master Buffy Cardoza with Fight Direction by J. Allen Suddeth. Madeleine Blossom is the Production Stage Manager and Caroline Laberdee is the Assistant Stage Manager. Michael Notardonato serves as the Assistant Director.

Flawless runs September 3 – 20 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University campus in Union, N.J. The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays, September 4 and 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 18 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm, Saturdays, September 5 and 12 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Saturday, September 19 at 3:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Tickets for the Opening Night of Flawless, scheduled for Friday, September 4, are $60. Tickets for all other performances are $42 standard, $32 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $27 for patrons with disabilities and $18 for students, inclusive of any fees. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply.

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