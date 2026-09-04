FLAWLESS Begins Performances at Kean University's Premiere Stages

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Premiere Stages' production of John J. Wooten's play Flawless begins performances this week in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Directed by Joe Brancato, Flawless features actors Ellen Adair, Michael Frederic, and Alexander Rios. Flawless had its world premiere at Penguin Rep and is being produced in partnership with Penguin Rep and Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, NY, where it will run an additional three weeks in October with the same company.

In this darkly comedic play, a writer and an AI software designer engage in a battle of wits to create the next great play in this tale about the impending intersection of technology and creativity.

The professional design team includes Set and Costume Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer Martin Vreeland, Projections Designer Yana Biryukova, Original Music and Sound Designer Max Silverman, Props Master Buffy Cardoza and Fight Direction by J. Allen Suddeth. Madeleine Blossom is the Production Stage Manager and Caroline Leberdee is the Assistant Stage Manager. Michael Notardonato serves as the Assistant Director.

Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with Mr. Wooten's play in free Community Connections following select matinee (3:00pm) performances. Patrons can learn more about the creative process with the cast of Flawless (Sunday, September 6) and learn more about AI in talkbacks with Bethany Crystal, Founder of BuildFirst.AI (Sunday, September 13) and Grace Wang, Director of NJIT's Center for AI Research (Saturday, September 19). Dates and speakers are subject to change; please call 908-737-4077 or visit premierestagesatkean.com for an updated schedule of post-show events and speakers.

Flawless runs September 3 - 20 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main campus in Union, N.J. The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. A 3:00pm matinee has been added on Friday, September 18. There is no performance the evening of Saturday, September 19.

Tickets for the Opening Night of Flawless, scheduled for Friday, September 4, are $60. Tickets for all other performances are $42 standard, $32 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $27 for patrons with disabilities and $18 for students, inclusive of any fees. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages online.

Premiere Stages offers affordable prices, air-conditioned facilities and free parking close to the theatre. A series of free interactive lobby talks and post-show discussions are scheduled in conjunction with select performances. All Premiere Stages facilities are fully accessible spaces, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Premiere Stages also provides free or discounted tickets to patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices and large print programs are available at all times; publications in alternate formats are available with advance notice. Sign-interpreted and audio described performances are available by request, at least three weeks in advance. Please call 908-737-4077 or email premiere@kean.edu to request these services. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at premierestagesatkean.com.

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