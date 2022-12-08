Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Millburn Edition

Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Millburn Edition

Dec. 08, 2022  
Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Millburn Edition

In our Entertain and Dine series, we are showcasing Millburn where Paper Mill Playhouse is producing The Sound of Music that will please guests of all ages. Get your tickets and plan a dinner while you're in town.

Paper Mill Playhouse - The Paper Mill Playhouse continues their 2022-2023 season with a beautiful production of the musical theatre classic, The Sound of Music. It features a stellar cast and the finest staging. See it through January 1st and enjoy a show that is ideal for the holiday season. Visit: https://papermill.org/.

Moonshine Supper Club - The restaurant is located a few blocks from the Playhouse at 55 Main Street in Millburn. It's a destination for cocktails and delicous modern American fare. The restaurant is open for dinner and late night. Visit: https://www.moonshinesupperclub.com/.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


NJPAC Presented With Check $25,000 From M•A•C Cosmetics On Behalf Of The Estate Photo
NJPAC Presented With Check $25,000 From M•A•C Cosmetics On Behalf Of The Estate Of Whitney Houston
In celebration of Whitney Houston's life and boundary-breaking career, M·A·C Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs.
THE NUTCRACKER Weekend Comes To NJPAC, December 17-18 Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Weekend Comes To NJPAC, December 17-18
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER on Saturday December 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30PM and THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3PM.
Morris Plains Resident Named MPAC December Volunteer Of The Month Photo
Morris Plains Resident Named MPAC December Volunteer Of The Month
Morris Plains resident Bethan Schwager has been named MPAC's Volunteer of the Month of December.
Algonquin Announces BROADWAY BOUND Cast And Creative Team Photo
Algonquin Announces BROADWAY BOUND Cast And Creative Team
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter comedy, Broadway Bound by Neil Simon.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


CIRCLE LINE Lights Up the Holidays with Specialty Themed CruisesCIRCLE LINE Lights Up the Holidays with Specialty Themed Cruises
December 7, 2022

Circle Line, home of NYC’s most iconic sightseeing boat tours, announced today, all new holiday-themed cruises for the month of December. 
TINO'S Opens a New Location in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYCTINO'S Opens a New Location in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC
December 6, 2022

Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co. is an artisanal pizzeria and Italian restaurant that has gained a cult following across five locations in New Jersey has recently opened its sixth location in NYC’s Chelsea/Flatiron neighborhood.
FEELING GIFTY? We Are! Check out Holiday Selections for Food and Wine LoversFEELING GIFTY? We Are! Check out Holiday Selections for Food and Wine Lovers
December 6, 2022

Now is the time for some serious holiday shopping. We have collected our favorites for food and wine lovers.
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Paper Mill Playhouse Charms Audiences with a Magnificent ProductionReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Paper Mill Playhouse Charms Audiences with a Magnificent Production
December 6, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse is heralding the holiday season with their magnificent production of The Sound of Music through Sunday, January 1.
OLMECA ALTOS® Launches Margarita Classic Lime Ready-To-ServeOLMECA ALTOS® Launches Margarita Classic Lime Ready-To-Serve
December 5, 2022

Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning tequila, is mixing up the ready-to-serve cocktail market with the launch of Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime.
share