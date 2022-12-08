Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Millburn Edition

In our Entertain and Dine series, we are showcasing Millburn where Paper Mill Playhouse is producing The Sound of Music that will please guests of all ages. Get your tickets and plan a dinner while you're in town.

Paper Mill Playhouse - The Paper Mill Playhouse continues their 2022-2023 season with a beautiful production of the musical theatre classic, The Sound of Music. It features a stellar cast and the finest staging. See it through January 1st and enjoy a show that is ideal for the holiday season. Visit: https://papermill.org/.

Moonshine Supper Club - The restaurant is located a few blocks from the Playhouse at 55 Main Street in Millburn. It's a destination for cocktails and delicous modern American fare. The restaurant is open for dinner and late night. Visit: https://www.moonshinesupperclub.com/.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel