Enroll Now In Dance And Musical Theater Classes At Axelrod Performing Arts Academy

The Axelrod Performing Arts Academy has released its 2024/2025 schedule of classes for dance and musical theater. All classes take place in the APAA studio located in the atrium at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel. Performances will take place on the stage of the new Bell Theater at Bell Works and at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park.

Primary level classes (Ages 3 – 7) run from September 23 to June 14. Junior Division (8-12) and Pre-Professional (13+) run in sessions, with Fall Session 1 running from September 9 to November 1 and Fall Session 2 running from November 4 to December 20.

APAA offers students unique and comprehensive training in dance and theater arts as well as performance opportunities. Classes are led by a highly trained group of professionals including Justin Christopher Odon, Juliette Margolies, Susan Marrazzo, Nicole Ceballos, Kathleen Pearlberg and Jessica Totaro.

The academy also offers masterclasses with dance and Broadway professionals on Thursday evenings. Guest artists for the fall include Gabriel Soto (Wicked), Tamisha A. Guy (Martha Graham Ballet Company) John John Tarrayo (So You Think You Can Dance Season 16) and Lindsay Jorgensen (American Repertory Ballet) with even more artists to be announced.

The junior division theater program will be presenting Alice in Wonderland Jr. on November 22, 23 and 24, performed by 35 talented APAA students. The spring show will be Beetlejuice Jr. in April, with auditions to be announced in October. Dance students will be performing in Winter Wonderland, our winter dance series, alongside a company of professional dancers the first weekend in December at APAC in Deal.

On September 22, 12 APAA students will have the unique opportunity to perform on stage with the legendary Dionne Warwick at the inaugural APAC Gala.

“The academy stands apart from other dance studios or musical theater programs by fostering a true community for the arts,” said Mary-Kate Schmidt, Director of APAA. “We have created a non-competitive environment where students are free to explore, learn and create. Our space brings together multiple artistic disciplines under one roof, encouraging collaboration among artists. Our mission is to offer high-quality, multi-layered arts education, where students not only perform but also grow and learn through the creative process.”

For more information on all these programs, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com/apaa.

