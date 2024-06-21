East Lynne Theater Co. Will Hold Annual Student Workshop for Children Ages 11 to 17 in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East Lynne Theater Co. will hold its annual student theater workshops for children ages 11 to 17, July 1-5 (except July 4) and 8-10, culminating with two live performances of the original show “Dial ‘CM’ for Murder.” All levels are welcome; previous experience is not required.

The purpose of the workshops is to enhance theater and teamwork skills, and encourage students to perform onstage or participate backstage. Children will be taught and supervised by Workshop Director Sally Bingham, who will lead the children on a lighthearted exploration into the world of a fun whodunit.

“East Lynne’s student workshops are something that parents and children look forward to each summer,” said Craig Fols, artistic director of East Lynne Theater Co. “Sally Bingham is a brilliant teacher from whom children learn great theater skills that can even be brought into real life situations.”

Bingham has acted, directed and written plays for over 35 years. She was a founding member of Edge Productions and Over The Edge Comedy Improv Group in Philadelphia and has appeared in numerous professional productions with various theater companies and festivals in Philadelphia and New York. She has taught theater skills, improv, creativity, and team building for corporations and schools and has received acclaim for her interpretation of classical plays for children.

“Dial ‘CM’ for Murder” is a play on “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” which East Lynne will produce July 31 to Aug. 31. The “CM” stands for “Cape May.” Students can expect nine sessions that include rehearsals and two live performances. Rehearsals take place 1-4 p.m. July 1, 2, 3, 5 (no class July 4) and July 8 to 10; performances, which are free and open to the public, will be 7 p.m. July 11 and 12. All sessions take place at East Lynne Theater, 500 Hughes St., Cape May.



​The cost is $250.00 by July 1. Kids under age 11 may join if an older sibling is registered. Class is limited to 15 students. To register or for more information, go to EastLynneTheaterCompany.ticketleap.com. For more info on “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” or to purchase tickets, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

