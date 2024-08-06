ENCANTO Sing Along & More on Sale at bergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has revealed three new shows. An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Beverly Hills Cop on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 7 p.m.; Disney’s Encanto Sing Along on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 1 & 4 p.m.; Celia Vive! A Tribute to Celia Cruz on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Beverly Hills Cop

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$29-$59

Right on the heels of the 2024 Netflix release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, actor Judge Reinhold will chat and screen the original 1984 Beverly Hills Cop with fans at bergenPAC. Celebrating the 40th year anniversary of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, here’s your chance to hang out with Detective William “Billy” Rosewood, played by Judge Reinhold who co-starred in all four installments with Eddie Murphy including the latest 2024 Netflix release.

Judge Reinhold is a familiar presence who has been in over seventy-five motion picture and television roles. His most notable credits include his Emmy nominated role on Seinfield’s episode of “The Close Talker” and films like Stripes, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Santa Clause franchise, and of course, Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Encanto Sing Along

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 1 & 4 p.m.

$21-$39

The 2021 Disney animated film “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family with special gifts, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Watch the magic of Encanto and sing along to your favorite tunes with Mirabel and the Madrigal family! The sing alongs will be led a live cast of characters from the movie.

Celia Vive! A Tribute to Celia Cruz

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$35-$65

Celia Vive! Is a unique, multimedia tribute to the “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz. One of the most versatile Latin female vocalists working today, Lucrecia, will help fans relive the great musical hits of the immortal “Guarachera de Cuba,” like: La Negra Tiene Tumbao, Tu Voz, Bemba Colorá, La Vida Es Un Carnaval, among others.

See the beautiful spirit of Celia Cruz on stage once again! Her life, her music, her legend. A new original experience that puts Celia’s music front and center.

