EFFA LOVES BASEBALL World Premiere to be Presented at Kean University

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Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the premiere production of Effa Loves Baseball by Pia Wilson, the recipient of the 2025/26 Liberty Live Commission, October 15-25 in Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall. Directed by marcus d. harvey, Effa Loves Baseball features Justin Walter Cook, Grant Kennedy Lewis, DeShawn Harold Mitchell, David Andrew Morton, Greg Alverez Reid, and Kerry Warren as Effa Manley.

In this new play based on the first woman inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Effa Manley manages the Newark Eagles, a team she wants to take all the way to the Negro League World Series. Effa battles the press, coaching staff, segregation, and sometimes herself to win at the business of the game she loves most of all. She doesn't worry about what it will cost her, even if it's everything.

Pia Wilson wrote the audio component in the Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey, performed by Queen Latifah. She is also a 2024 Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove participant, Traveling Master for Dramatist Guild Foundation, resident with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Sundance fellow, and member of the 2008 Emerging Writers Group at The Public Theater. Her plays have been produced across the country.

The professional design team includes Set Designer Frank D. Oliva, Costume Designer Niiamar Felder, Lighting Designer Zack Gage, Sound Designer Joanna Lynne Staub, Props Master Ellie Sweeney, Wig Designer Rachelle Dorce, Scenic Artist Mo Lehmberg and Intimacy Choreographer Sanjana Taskar. Casting is by Judy Bowman Casting. Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager and Roe Manzo is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Effa Loves Baseball runs October 15 - 25 in Enlow Recital Hall on Kean University's East Campus in Hillside, N.J. The performance schedule is Thursdays, October 15 at 7:30 pm and October 22 at 10:30 am, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm & 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 07 Hrs 48 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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