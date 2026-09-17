Paquito D'Rivera to Perform at Kean Stage with Music and Conversation

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Kean Stage will experience an extraordinary evening with internationally renowned saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, and multiple Grammy Award winner Paquito D'Rivera on Friday, September 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in Enlow Recital Hall at Kean University, 215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey 07205.

Celebrated worldwide for his innovative fusion of jazz, classical, and Latin music traditions, Paquito D'Rivera has spent decades captivating audiences with his virtuosity, creativity, and passion for cultural exchange. His remarkable career has included performances with leading orchestras, jazz ensembles, and acclaimed artists across the globe, establishing him as one of the most influential and respected musicians of his generation.

Presented in partnership with Kean University's Center for Raising Excellence and Cultural Empowerment (CRECE), this special event offers much more than a traditional concert. Throughout the evening, musical performances by Paquito D'Rivera will be interwoven with an engaging conversation led by Dr. Frank Argote-Freyre, Director of CRECE. Together, they will explore D'Rivera's artistic journey, cultural influences, personal experiences, and distinguished career. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a live question-and-answer session, creating a unique and interactive experience.

'This event embodies the spirit of Kean Stage by bringing together exceptional artistry, cultural dialogue, and meaningful community engagement,' said Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage. 'Paquito D'Rivera's contributions to music and culture are extraordinary, and we are honored to welcome him to Kean University for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening.'

Known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres while honoring his Cuban heritage and global influences, Paquito D'Rivera offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience world-class musicianship alongside thoughtful conversation about identity, culture, and creativity.

Tickets for Music and Conversation with Paquito D'Rivera are $23 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 02 Hrs 49 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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