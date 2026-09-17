Paquito D'Rivera to Perform at Kean Stage with Music and Conversation
The event at Hillside's Kean University will include live performance, Q&A with audiences, and a moderated discussion led by Dr. Frank Argote-Freyre.
Kean Stage will experience an extraordinary evening with internationally renowned saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, and multiple Grammy Award winner Paquito D'Rivera on Friday, September 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in Enlow Recital Hall at Kean University, 215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey 07205.
Celebrated worldwide for his innovative fusion of jazz, classical, and Latin music traditions, Paquito D'Rivera has spent decades captivating audiences with his virtuosity, creativity, and passion for cultural exchange. His remarkable career has included performances with leading orchestras, jazz ensembles, and acclaimed artists across the globe, establishing him as one of the most influential and respected musicians of his generation.
Presented in partnership with Kean University's Center for Raising Excellence and Cultural Empowerment (CRECE), this special event offers much more than a traditional concert. Throughout the evening, musical performances by Paquito D'Rivera will be interwoven with an engaging conversation led by Dr. Frank Argote-Freyre, Director of CRECE. Together, they will explore D'Rivera's artistic journey, cultural influences, personal experiences, and distinguished career. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a live question-and-answer session, creating a unique and interactive experience.
'This event embodies the spirit of Kean Stage by bringing together exceptional artistry, cultural dialogue, and meaningful community engagement,' said Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage. 'Paquito D'Rivera's contributions to music and culture are extraordinary, and we are honored to welcome him to Kean University for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening.'
Known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres while honoring his Cuban heritage and global influences, Paquito D'Rivera offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience world-class musicianship alongside thoughtful conversation about identity, culture, and creativity.
Tickets for Music and Conversation with Paquito D'Rivera are $23 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
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