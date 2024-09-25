Dunbar Repertory Company at the Middletown Arts Center to Present AND MY NAME AIN'T PEACHES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dunbar Repertory Company at the Middletown Arts Center will present Lisa McCree’s And My Name Ain’t Peaches, directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., over two weekends, September 27-29 and October 4-6, 2024. Through monologues, music, poetry and dance, playwright Lisa McCree takes a 30-year snapshot of the lives of 11 women from the inner city in her provocative comedy about self-acceptance in a world of rejection. The piece earned a Human Rights Award for The Theatre Outlet, Allentown, PA, where it was originally produced in 2005. For mature audiences.

MEET THE PLAYWRIGHT after the performance on Sat, October 5 at 3 p.m. Special $17 ticket price for this show only.

SHOWTIMES

Fri, September 27 at 8 p.m. | Sat, September 28 at 3 and 8 p.m. | Sun, September 29 at 4 p.m.

Fri, October 4 at 8 p.m. | Sat, October 5 at 3 and 8 p.m. | Sun, October 6 at 4 p.m.

The ticket price is $22 for general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

