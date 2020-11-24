Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents HOLIDAY BITES

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre is presenting Holiday Bites, seven new short plays, from December 4 through 13 on Zoom. The 90-minute presentation responds to the ways we are celebrating the holidays this year. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all backdrops for stories of family relationships, consumer interactions and fantastical occurrences.

The creative team will present tales of a talking Christmas tree, an unusual retail experience, a Hanukkah dinner that doesn't go as planned, a Kwanzaa ghost and other close encounters of the holiday kind. The plays explore the joy, humor and hope - as well as the frustration and loneliness - of the holidays this year. Each performance is live, with every actor performing in multiple roles. The performances will be followed by an online talkback with the playwrights and artists.

The playwrights contributing to the event are Jessica F. Baskerville (East Orange), Richard Dresser (New York), Phoebe Farber (Montclair), Steve Harper (California), Mark Harvey Levine (Indiana), Lia Romeo (Colorado) and Pandora Scooter (Highland Park). The cast includes Dreamcatcher ensemble members Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair) and Harriett Trangucci (Summit), and guests Neimah Djourabchi (Irvington), Darin Earl (Union), Jean Goto (New York) and Stephanie Windland (New York). Holiday Bites will be directed by Artistic Director Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) and stage managed by Amy Hadam (Somers Point).

The performances will be on Zoom at 8:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, December 4, 5, 11 and 12, and 2:00 pm on Sundays, December 6 and 13. The registration fee is $15. To register, or for information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.

