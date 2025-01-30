Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents the New Jersey Premiere of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



duCret Center of Art's stage will become a braiding salon when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present the New Jersey premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, a hit play in New York, from February 21-23, 2025.

Set in a bustling Harlem hair braiding salon, the play offers an intimate and vibrant look at the lives of hair braiders and their clients. Through laughter, struggles, and unforgettable moments of connection, Jaja's African Hair Braiding celebrates the beauty and resilience of Black women's culture.

Directed by Jada Davis, a Rutgers graduate and a longtime collaborator with Dragonfly, the production features a talented cast of New Jersey actors, including Jolé Antoinette, Melyssa Searcy, and Dion Moore, familiar faces from previous Dragonfly productions. They are joined by Zulika Shanaz, Tatum Thompson, Serena Marie Smith, Deja Adeniyi, Jackie Shearin, Christmas Ridley, Aniya Greene, and Whitney Chavon, creating a dynamic and diverse ensemble. The actors playing braiders will be braiding hair throughout the play.

Director Davis has found directing her first full length play "a rewarding and healing experience." She says "As a black woman, I resonate deeply with the sentiments that this beautiful play shares. During Black History Month, it is incredibly important to share stories of both black joy and the realities of being an immigrant and person of color in America."

Performances will take place at the duCret Center of Art, with tickets priced at $15-$20, available at the door or online at https://dragonflyartsnj.ludus.com/.

The play is produced by Dragonfly's Artistic Director Catherine LaMoreaux, with Vicki Cardona joining the production crew.

Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center is committed to presenting works that celebrate diversity and build community. This New Jersey premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding exemplifies the theater's mission to highlight meaningful, multicultural stories.

For more information, please visit dragonflyartsnj.org.

Comments