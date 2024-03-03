DREAMGIRLS Starts Performances at McCarter This Week - Full Cast Announced!

This March, the McCarter Theatre Center, in a partnership with Goodspeed Musicals, presents the revival of the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical, Dreamgirls. Coming to Princeton after an acclaimed and blockbuster run in Connecticut, the production features talent that has illuminated stages from Broadway to national tours and graced airwaves on platforms like American Idol. Dreamgirls will take place at McCarter's Matthews Theatre from March 6 through March 24, 2024.

Directed by five-time Jeff Award winner Lili-Anne Brown, Dreamgirls transports its audience to the golden era of music, chronicling the rise of a girl singing group in the 1960s. It's a tale woven with the threads of friendship, fame, and the relentless pursuit of dreams amidst the trials of the music industry. With dazzling costumes, glittering sets, and heart-racing choreography, this smash hit sizzles with a beloved score featuring the chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “One Night Only.”

The cast includes Ta-Tynisa Wilson* (Hamilton, American Idol Top 24 Finalist) as Deena, Keirsten Hodgens* (SIX) as Lorrell, and Trejah Bostic* (Aretha Franklin in National Tour of RESPECT.: An Aretha Franklin Tribute) as Effie.

Curtis will be played by Evan Tyrone Martin*, CC will be played by Jos N. Banks*, Jimmy will be played by Saint Aubyn*, and Marty will be played by Robert Cornelius*.

The ensemble will feature Chuckie Benson*, Shantel Cribbs*, Arnold Harper II*, Alia Hodge*, Alfred Jackson*, Melanie Loren*, Kwame M. Remy*, Aalon Smith*, Montria Walker*, Sean Walton*, and Jalisa Williams*.

Swings for this production will be Lois Ellise and Joel Oliver*

Musicians include Christie Chiles Twillie (Conductor/Keyboard), Wes Dziedzic (Keyboard II), Jakubu Griffin (Percussion), Tessa O'Boyle (Reeds), Matthew Owens (Trumpet), Adam Machaskee (Trombone), Ben Weiss (Guitar), Sherisse Rogers (Bass).

Dreamgirls features book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Tom Eyen with music by Henry Krieger.

The Creative Team includes Lili-Anne Brown – Director; Breon Arzell – Choreographer; Christie Chiles Twillie – Music Director; Arnel Sancianco – Scenic Designer; Samantha C. Jones – Costume Designer; Jason Lynch – Lighting Designer; Stephanie Farina – Sound Designer; Earon Chew Nealey – Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer; Mark G. Meadows – Orchestrator; Adam Dorfman – Co-Orchestrator; ARC, Amber Snead, CSA – Casting Director; Wes Dziedzic – Associate Music Director; Vaughn Ryan Midder – Assistant Director; Jamie Berry* – Production Stage Manager; and Alison Cote* – Assistant Stage Manager.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Dreamgirls is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett. Original Orchestrations by Harold Wheeler. Produced on Broadway by Michael Bennett, Robert Avian, Geffen Records and The Shubert Organization.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at the button below or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787. Groups of 10 to 20 save 10% and groups of 21 or more save 15% off tickets (zone restrictions apply.)

Princeton University Students can access free tickets with Passport to the Arts using code PUTIGER. More information on PU Student Tix for events at McCarter: McCarter.org/TigerTix

College Students can access $25 tickets in advance with code STUTIX.

Important Dates

Preview Performances – March 6, 7, and 8

Opening Night – Saturday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Post-Show Discussions – March 10 at 2:00 p.m. and March 16 at 2:00 p.m.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance – March 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Open Caption and Audio Described Performance – March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Pride Party

Thursday, March 21 | 6:00 p.m.

Nights out at McCarter just got even more fabulous! All are welcome at our celebratory pre-performance party in the West Lobby of the Matthews Theatre featuring hearty appetizers, specialty cocktails, entertainment, and more!

More information: https://www.mccarter.org/pride

About McCarter

An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia – and on the campus of Princeton University – McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. Celebrated for developing new work and winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Tony, Best Play), Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays, and Emily Mann's Having Our Say. Equally revered for presenting renowned global artists on its stages, some of which include Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, David Sedaris, Hasan Minhaj, Terence Blanchard, Roseanne Cash, the rock band Lake Street Dive, Audra McDonald, and more. McCarter connects with the community year-round and offers on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.

Photo Credit: Diane Sobolewski