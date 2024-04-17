Complete Cast Set for New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL at The Puffin Cultural Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast has been revealed for Fly More Than You Fall, a brand new musical having its New Jersey premiere this weekend with two concert performances presented at The Puffin Cultural Forum.

Autumn Best who originated the role of Willow following the successful 2019 world premiere at Utah Valley University will be reviving her role. Morgan Dudley will also be reviving her role as Malia following the 2022 Feinstein's/54 Below concert presentation. They will be joined by Broadway veterans Kimberly Marable (The Lion King, Chicago, Hadestown & Sister Act) as Jennifer, and Eddie Cooper (Parade & Dead Outlaw) as Paul. Rounding out the ensemble are Caleb Mathura (Mean Girls, 1st National Tour) as Derek, and Nico Oliveri as Caleb.

Joining the chorus will be this year's Teaneck Teen Idol winner and runner-up, Arielle Pfefer who recently played Anne Frank in the sold-out world premiere of The Diary, the musical adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank, at The Leonia Players Theater and Lula Najera who recently starred in Teaneck High School's musical production of the Broadway hit Mamma Mia. Najera will be joining the Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm performance and Pfefer will be joining the Sunday, April 21st at 4 pm performance.

The creative team for Fly More Than You Fall includes book and lyrics by Eric Holmes (The Good Fight and Smash), music and lyrics by Nat Zegree, (recently in Million Dollar Quartet at ACT of Connecticut, and previously Paper Mill Playhouse) directed by Lili-Anne Brown (The African Mean Girls Play). The musical is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier award winner Marc Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, On Your Feet).

Join the cast and creative team of Fly More Than You Fall for two special concert performances at The Puffin Cultural Forum in Teaneck, NJ on Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm and Sunday, April 21st at 4pm. There is a suggested donation of $10 which can be paid via Eventbrite or by calling (201) 836-3499. Please click the link to reserve tickets: https://www.puffinculturalforum.org/event/fly-more-than-you-fall-concert-presentation-2-dates/