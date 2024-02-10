Comedians Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Mark Riccadonna to Headline Debonair Music Hall in March

Black Box Studios will present a stand-up comedy triple headliner featuring Mark Riccadonna, Don Jamieson, and Jim Florentine on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:30; tickets are $20 and available now at the button below. A cash bar is open throughout, and street or municipal lot parking is free.

For nearly 25 years Jim Florentine has been making audiences around the world laugh across nearly every type of media. Jim has recorded six stand-up comedy albums and shot four full-length specials. On television Jim hosted 7 seasons of VH1 Classic's "That Metal Show" as well as lending his voice to the groundbreaking "Crank Yankers". On radio Jim has been a regular on The Howard Stern show, the Opie & Anthony show and currently hosts his own program on Sirius XM. In addition, Jim is a best-selling author and world-renowned voice-over talent, and has been featured in the films "Beer League," with Artie Lange, and "Trainwreck" with Amy Schumer.

Don Jamieson is best known as co-host of VH1 Classic's hit heavy metal talk show series, That Metal Show where legends of rock hang out to discuss their past and current projects in front of a live studio audience. He also co-hosted Beer Money, a fast-paced, non-traditional sports quiz show airing on SNY (SportsNet NY) and is currently hosting his own rock/comedy hybrid That Jamieson Show on CompoundMedia.com. Amongst his many accomplishments, Jamieson's 3 stand-up CD's ‘Live & Hilarious', ‘Hell Bent For Laughter' and ‘Communication Breakdown' on Metal Blade Records all hit the Top 20 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Billboard comedy charts. He is proudly sponsored by Monster Energy Drinks and True Religion clothing. Jamieson's proudest moment is becoming an Emmy Award-Winner for his work on HBO's ‘Inside The NFL'. Don and long-time comedy partner, Jim Florentine, lent their brand of humor to the popular sports show; writing, producing and performing sports-themed comedy sketches. The two have also collaborated on the hidden-camera DVD and Comedy Central web series, ‘Meet The Creeps' as well as a series of prank call CD's, ‘Terrorizing Telemarketers', heard regularly on the SiriusXM comedy channels. He also spent many years as Andrew Dice Clay's steady opener. Don's stand-up act brings his everyday take on life with an added dash of sarcasm for good measure. He's able to make people laugh at things they wouldn't normally laugh at and then laugh again at that realization. Besides performing in comedy clubs and theaters all over the country he also performs stand-up on rock tours and at rock festivals such as Rock On The Range, Monsters Of Rock Cruise and Metallica's Orion Music + More Festival where he was introduced by drummer Lars Ulrich.

Mark Riccadonna moved to NYC in search of himself and happiness. He pursued Theatre at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, joining “The Company” after graduation. Soon after, Mark stumbled upon Stand-Up Comedy and succeeded as a storyteller, performing throughout New York City and ‘on the road.' Mark also performs for Armed Forces Entertainment and has entertained US and UN Troops worldwide, performing worldwide. Mark is an accomplished actor, writer, and even director outside of comedy. Most recently, Mark has a lead role in the feature film “Days of Power,” played Cooler in “Un$uited,” filmed a Comedy Special for Dry Bar, and was a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live's “Weekend Update.” Columnist and Author of the Travel section for “Todays Man” Magazine, Co-Author of The Two Guys Two Way Joke Book, Wrote and Directed “Radio Gods” television Pilot, starred in “Game Night,” Through Open Door (Award winning), been seen on AXS TV's “Live at Gotham,” PBS's Counter Culture, FOX's “Laughs,” heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom, and also has a hit Podcast “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling.” Whether he is working with The Amoralists Theatre Company (In the acclaimed hit “Happy in the Poor House”), Working with playwriters like Ken Levine on “Mark Riccadonna's Stage for Comedy” Series, or on tour with Stand-Up, Mark continues to climb the ranks. He is a gifted storyteller with a charisma that makes you feel like you've known him forever, unique delivery, a signature voice (that has landed him several commercials), and likability; you will see why he is a favorite at clubs and theatres everywhere. Mark's latest albums “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling,” “Male AF,” “If Tom Brady,” & “It's All Downhill from Here” is currently available through Realize Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ.



Black Box Studios, event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school est. 2007, works in conjunction with Black Box PAC, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under-produced works by world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and John Guare. BBPAC's new collaborations are in progress with The Estates of Edward Albee, Sam Shepard, and IB Singer, as well as with artists such as John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Billy Martin, Halley Feiffer, and more.