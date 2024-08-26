Comedian Michael Blaustein Adds Second Show at NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Michael Blaustein has added a second show at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Showtimes are now 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Comedian Michael Blaustein (host of the Stiff Socks podcast) can make literally anything funny. Armed with hysterical jokes and a gift for high-energy crowd work, it's no surprise that he's a favorite at colleges and clubs. He's toured with Comedy Central on Campus and College Humor, and appeared at Just For Laughs Toronto, The New York Comedy Festival and Oddball Comedy Fest. Come see why audiences can't get enough of Michael's hilarious, no-filter brand of comedy.



Tickets to see Michael Blaustein go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

