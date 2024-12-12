Comedian And TikTok Sensation Preacher Lawson Comes To NJPAC In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for an evening filled with laughter at NJPAC with the incredibly talented Preacher Lawson on Friday, March 7, at 7:00 PM.



Preacher Lawson, known for his infectious energy and unique comedic style, first captured the hearts of audiences as a standout performer on "America's Got Talent." Since then, he has become a beloved figure, shining in various competitions, including "AGT: The Champions," "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions," and "AGT: Fantasy League."



His debut stand-up special, "Get to Know Me," is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime, showcasing his ability to connect with viewers through humor that resonates on a personal level. In addition to his stand-up performances, Preacher has made notable appearances on HBO's acclaimed "A Black Lady Sketch Show," the quirky Netflix series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," and "The Tonight Show," where he continues to impress a wide range of audiences. Don't miss the chance to see this dynamic comic live, as he brings his unique perspective and side-splitting humor to stages around the world!



Tickets to see Preacher Lawson go on sale Friday, Dec. 13th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

