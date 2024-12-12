Comedian And Actress Leslie Liao To Perform At NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes comedian and actress Leslie Liao to the stage on Saturday, March 15th at 7PM.

Stand-up, actress and writer Leslie Liao is on a trajectory to comedy stardom. She draws you in with her low-key, conversational style — then hits you with hilariously relatable jokes about life and dating as a Chinese American millennial.

She recently had killer sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Netflix's Verified Stand-Up. In addition to being a regular at The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv and Laugh Factory, Leslie was invited to perform at Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Just for Laughs Montreal.

Tickets to see Leslie Liao go on sale Friday, Dec. 13th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

