Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian And Actress Leslie Liao To Perform At NJPAC

Tickets to see Leslie Liao go on sale Friday, Dec. 13th at 10:00 a.m..

By: Dec. 12, 2024
Comedian And Actress Leslie Liao To Perform At NJPAC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes comedian and actress Leslie Liao to the stage on Saturday, March 15th at 7PM.

LATEST NEWS

Comedian And Actress Leslie Liao To Perform At NJPAC
Social Media Star And Comedian Josh Johnson Announced at NJPAC
The Growing Stage To Present Brady Rymer And the Little Band That Could
Comedian And TikTok Sensation Preacher Lawson Comes To NJPAC In March

Stand-up, actress and writer Leslie Liao is on a trajectory to comedy stardom. She draws you in with her low-key, conversational style — then hits you with hilariously relatable jokes about life and dating as a Chinese American millennial.

She recently had killer sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Netflix's Verified Stand-Up. In addition to being a regular at The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv and Laugh Factory, Leslie was invited to perform at Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Just for Laughs Montreal.

Tickets to see Leslie Liao go on sale Friday, Dec. 13th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos