Samantha Bee's HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE Set for NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes Emmy Award–winning comedian Samantha Bee back to NJPAC on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. with How To Survive Menopause, an intimate one-woman show blending Bee's sharp satire with candid, laugh-out-loud observations. The show will be presented at NJPAC's Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage.

In How To Survive Menopause, Bee tackles a topic many experience but few discuss openly, offering a frank and funny take for anyone going through it, preparing for it, or supporting someone who is.

Bee is best known for her 12-year run as the longest-serving regular correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and as the creator and host of TBS's acclaimed late-night series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. She is also the author of I Know I Am, But What Are You?, a TIME 100 honoree, host of the podcast Full Release, and co-creator of the TBS comedy The Detour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. To reserve seats, visit NJPAC.org, call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or stop by the NJPAC Box Office.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information @njpac

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