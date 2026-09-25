Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Will Present GRACE FOR PRESIDENT

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Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series presents Grace for President, October 1st through October 5th in The Little Theatre at Centenary University, 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.

Based on the beloved children's book Grace for President by Kelly DiPucchio, the musical follows Grace, a spirited young girl who has a big question when her teacher displays a poster featuring every U.S. president: “Where are the girls?”

Inspired to make a difference, Grace decides to run for class president and sets in motion an exciting school-wide election. But when the school's most popular boy enters the race, Grace discovers that winning an election takes more than enthusiasm. Through campaigning, pep rallies, debates, and unexpected challenges, Grace and her classmates learn valuable lessons about leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and what it really means to be the best candidate for the job.

With humor, heart, and plenty of energy, Grace for President encourages young audiences to find their voices, participate in their communities, and recognize that anyone can step up to make a difference.

Performances will take place October 1 through 5. Performance times are Thursday, October 1 at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 2 at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 3 at 12:00 PM, Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 PM, and Monday, October 5 at 7:00 PM. All performances are held in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Administrative building on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets for Grace for President are $15 for children and $17.50 for adults. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special Hackettstown Resident discount of $5.00 tickets with proof of residency. Hackettstown Resident Discount is only available in person at the box office day of the performance.

The Centenary Stage Company Young Audience Series is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. In addition to the “in-house” performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring both on and off-site.

The Centenary Stage Company Box Office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 1:00–5:00 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance.

The 2026/27 Season of Performing Arts at Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra S. Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and CSC corporate sponsors including Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Fulton Bank, Explore Warren, and the Hackettstown Rotary Club, along with the many members and supporters of Centenary Stage Company.

Photo Credit: Trevor Callahan



Photo Credit: Trevor Callahan)

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