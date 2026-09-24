THE PRODUCERS to Add October Performance at Bergen County Players
The production stars Russ Crespolini and Jesse Kriesel and runs through October at the Little Firehouse Theatre.
Following demand and sold out houses for its 94th season opener, Bergen County Players (BCP) has announced that a new block of tickets will open for an added performance on Wednesday, October 7th at 8:00 PM for its smash-hit area premiere of Mel Brooks' The Producers.
The newly added ticket block will become available for purchase starting at 8:00 AM on Friday, September 25th via the theater's website (www.bcplayers.org) and box office (201-261-4200).
Running through October 10, 2026, at the historic Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, this Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon marks two major milestones: the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway debut and the worldwide celebration of comedy legend Mel Brooks' 100th birthday.
"The response to The Producers from our community and theater lovers across the region has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Nancy Feldman, BCP Business Manager. "To accommodate the soaring demand for seats, we are thrilled to make this new block of tickets available on October 7th so even more theatergoers can experience this side-splitting, high-energy Broadway classic."
Named the #1 Theater Venue in Bergen County by (201) Magazine's Best of Bergen poll, BCP presents The Producers under the direction of Alan Demovsky. Based on the iconic 1967 film, the show follows down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his anxious accountant, Leo Bloom, as they scheme to get rich by staging the biggest flop in theatrical history. The musical swept the 2001 Tony Awards with a record-breaking 12 wins, featuring showstoppers such as 'The King of Broadway,' 'I Wanna Be a Producer,' 'Along Came Bialy,' and 'Springtime for Hitler.'
Cast and Creative Highlights
The production stars Russ Crespolini as Max Bialystock, Jesse Kriesel as Leo Bloom, Lisa Benke as Ulla, Larry Brustofski as Roger De Bris, Ian Kenny as Franz Liebkind, and Joey Lozada as Carmen Ghia, alongside a 12-member ensemble and a distinguished production team led by Producers Howell Mayer and Joellen Tierney, Musical Director Leonardo Leuci, and Choreographer Dominique Alvarado.
Community Support
Continuing its commitment to local community support, BCP is donating a portion of all proceeds from the 2026-2027 season to The Food Brigade of Paramus, NJ, an organization providing groceries to families experiencing food insecurity across Bergen County.
Ticket & Performance Information
- New Ticket Block On-Sale: 8:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2026
- Added Performance Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM.
- Standard Performance Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 PM (Through October 10)
- Venue: The Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ
- How to Order: Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 201-261-4200, or at the box office window beginning one hour before curtain time.
- Discounts & Accessibility: Student Advance ($21) and Student Rush ($10) options are available with valid ID. Group sales can be arranged by calling 201-261-4200 (Option 6) or emailing groups@bcplayers.org. Mobility-accessible seating can be reserved by calling the box office directly.
- Parking: Free parking is available in the Park Avenue municipal lot (one-half block north of the theater), on Kinderkamack Road, and in municipal lots behind Town Hall and the Library on Church Street.
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