Centenary Stage Company Introduces STAGE BOUND, A Youth Production Program

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Centenary Stage Company has announced Stage Bound: A Youth Production Program, a new youth theatre initiative from CSC’s Young Performers Workshop. Designed for aspiring performers ages 8 through 18, Stage Bound provides young artist with the opportunity to develop their skills in acting, singing, dancing, and creative collaboration through the rehearsal and performance process.

Stage Bound offers young performers a hands-on theatrical experience while providing quality training in a fun and supportive environment. Under the guidance of experienced theatre professionals, participants will experience the process of creating and performing in a fully produced musical theatre production. The program is designed to encourage creativity, discipline, personal growth, and collaboration while helping young artists build confidence and lasting friendships.

No previous theatre experience is necessary. Whether stepping onto the stage for the first time or continuing to develop existing skills, Stage Bound welcomes performers of all experience levels.

The inaugural Stage Bound production will be Legally Blonde Jr. Auditions will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:00am through 12:00pm in the Dance Studio, located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Appointments are highly recommended, and walk-ins will be seen as time permits. All applicants must audition prior to registering for the program.

Participants should prepare a brief selection from a song of their choice, no longer than 16 bars. A headshot or recent photo and resume are encouraged. Applicants may also be asked to read from sides or participate in a dance call. To schedule an audition appointment, contact the Centenary Stage Company Box Office at (908) 979-0900.

Rehearsals for Legally Blonde Jr. will begin Saturday, September 26, 2026, and will primarily be held on Saturdays, with additional rehearsals scheduled as the production approaches. The production will culminate in performances from December 18 through December 20, 2026.

In addition to participating in the Stage Bound production, registered participants will also have the opportunity to be considered for casting in Centenary Stage Company’s mainstage holiday production of Disney’s Frozen, The Broadway Musical. Casting in the mainstage production will be determined through auditions and is not guaranteed for all participants.

Tuition for Stage Bound is $175.00 for the first child, $125.00 for the second child, and $100.00 for the third child from the same household. A $75.00 non-refundable registration fee, which is applied toward tuition, is required. Tuition and registration fees are due after casting. The registration deadline is September 23, 2026.

For more information about Stage Bound: A Youth Production Program, or to schedule an audition for Legally Blonde Jr., contact the Centenary Stage Company Box Office at (908) 979-0900 or visit centenarystageco.org. The Centenary Stage Company Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.

The 2026-27 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, Hackettstown Rotary Club, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

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