CLOSER THAN EVER at Centenary Stage to Host Talkback With Richard Maltby, Jr.

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Centenary Stage Company's SUMMERFEST 2026 finale, Closer Than Ever, enters its final weekend with a special post-show talkback on Thursday, August 6, featuring Tony Award-winning lyricist Richard Maltby, Jr. and moderated by acclaimed theatre journalist and critic Peter Filichia.

Audiences are invited to experience this rare opportunity to hear directly from one of musical theatre's most celebrated lyricists as Maltby discusses the creation, legacy, and enduring appeal of Closer Than Ever, his collaboration with composer David Shire, and the stories behind the songs that have captivated audiences for decades.

Richard Maltby, Jr. is a Tony Award-winning lyricist, director, and writer whose celebrated collaborations with composer David Shire include Closer Than Ever, Starting Here, Starting Now, and the Tony Award-winning musical Baby. His extensive career in musical theatre has earned him recognition as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary American theatre. Filichia, a longtime theatre journalist and author, has covered Broadway and the performing arts for more than four decades and is widely recognized for his insightful commentary on musical theatre

Directed by award-winning director Sara Louise Lazarus, Closer Than Ever runs through Sunday, August 9, in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. The production stars Broadway veteran John Leone, an original cast member of Jersey Boys whose Broadway credits also include Les Misérables, alongside returning Centenary Stage Company favorites Julie Galorenzo and Cassandra Krajcik, and actor, singer, musician, and audiobook narrator Alex Perone, who makes his CSC debut.

Featuring music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Closer Than Ever is celebrated as one of musical theatre's finest contemporary revues. Through a series of humorous, touching, and deeply personal songs, the production explores the universal experiences that connect us all — from love and relationships to family, friendship, ambition, and the unexpected moments that shape our lives.

Critics have praised Centenary Stage Company's intimate production and its ability to capture the spirit of the cabaret tradition. Ridge View Echo called Closer Than Ever “a reminder of [cabaret's] charms,” writing that “we're all invited to come closer to the performers, in a space that shrinks the distance between us physically and emotionally. It's a place to not just hear the songs, but feel them.” StageMagazine.org further praised the production as “a compelling showcase of this extraordinary songwriting partnership,” affirming the enduring power of songs that “illuminate the complexities, humor, and heartbreak of ordinary lives.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard Maltby, Jr. to Centenary Stage Company for this very special evening,” said Christopher Young, General Manager of Centenary Stage Company. “Having the opportunity for our audiences to hear from one of the creators of Closer Than Ever makes this closing week an unforgettable celebration of the artistry and storytelling that define this remarkable musical.”

The final performances of Closer Than Ever will take place Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 PM; and Sunday August 9 at 2:00 PM. Performances are held in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Tickets range from $30 to $35 for adults, with discounts available for students, children, and groups. Thursday evening performances feature CSC's popular Buy One, Get One Rush Ticket Special, available when purchased in person at the Box Office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of each Thursday performance.

For tickets and additional information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company Box Office at (908) 979-0900. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and two hours prior to each performance.



Photo Credit: Trevor Callahan. Pictured (from left to right); Julia Galorenzo, Cassandra Krajcik, John Leone, and Alex Perone.

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