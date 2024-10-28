Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival to Begin with DR. GLAS Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival 2024 will begin with Dr. Glas adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:00 in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Daniel Gerroll is Dr. Glas in Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic Swedish novel by Hjalmar Soderberg. The play tells the tale of an aloof Swedish physician who gradually unburdens his soul with the story of his obsession for another man's wife and the murder he plots to win her heart.

Published in 1905 in Swedish it wasn't until 1963 that there was an available English translation. In 1942 it was adapted for a film in black and white by Rune Carlsten and in 1968 Mai Zetterling directed a Danish version in color. Various stage adaptations have appeared all over Northern Europe but this adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, performed by Daniel Gerroll, is the first serious American version.

It was workshopped in 2020 in the inaugural SOLO FLIGHTS one-person play festival produced by Jed Bernstein, directed by Lisa Peterson. In 2021 it was part of North Coast Repertory Theatre's covid-era video series, directed by the Artistic Director David Ellenstein. In 2022 it played for two weeks at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In September 2023 it was expanded from a 60-minute one act to a full length play and presented at the inaugural Ukraine Fringe Festival in Kyiv.

This production stars Daniel Gerroll, who has appeared on television in both the United Kingdom and the United States, although his greater contribution has been to the stage in both countries.

In New York City, he has won the Theatre World Award for The Slab Boys and Knuckle, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Translations and the Village Voice's Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. His Broadway credits include Plenty, The Homecoming, Enchanted April, High Society, and Misery. Gerroll's television credits include Miami Vice, Burn Notice, Cheers, Knots Landing, Seinfeld, Blue Bloods, Sex and the City, Law & Order and The Starter Wife.

On film Gerroll has appeared in Chariots of Fire, Sir Henry at Rawlinson End, 84 Charing Cross Road, Drop Dead Fred and Big Business. He played Bronson Alcott in scenes from the writer's life in the documentary profile "Louisa May Alcott: The Woman Behind 'Little Women'" that aired on the PBS series America Masters.

Learn more about Daniel and his upcoming projects at www.gerrollglas.com.

Tickets for Dr. Glas are $25.00 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. Performances will take place Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 pm; Friday, November 8 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

