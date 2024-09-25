Centenary Stage Company Opens First Mainstage Season With THE WEIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company, will open their Professional Theatre Series for 2024-2025 with a production of Conor McPherson’s, The Weir, which will run October 4 – 20th in their Sitnik Theatre.

The Weir is set in a bar in Sligo, Ireland, where local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby "haunted" house, and then she spins a yarn of her own. Just in time for the Halloween season, performances for The Weir will take place October 4 – 20 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. in Hackettstown. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, Seniors (65+), and Children (12 and under) on select performances. A special discount for Hackettstown Residents to get $10 tickets will be available in person at the box office for the Opening Friday Preview on October 4 at 2:00 PM. And as always Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance.

This production features some new faces to CSC and company veterans. The small cast features: Derek Egidio as Jim, Mark Byrne as Brendan, Campbell Symes as Valerie, Pat Cogan as Finbar, and John Little as Jack. The Weir will be Derek Egidio’s Centenary Stage Company debut, but he most recently has been seen in Macbeth (Macbeth) at Pax Amicus Castle Theatre and Peter and the Star Catcher (Boy) at Studio Players. Mark Byrne is appearing at CSC for the second time having previously been seen on the CSC mainstage in 2013 in The Cripple of Inishmaan (Babybobby). Campbell Symes is returning to the Sitnik stage, after having previously appeared in CSC’s 2019 production of Ghost Train (Elsie Winthrop). Pat Cogan also makes his return to Centenary Stage Company, having most recently been seen as King Triton in CSC’s Holiday production of Disney’s: The little Mermaid last year, and as Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present in Stephen Temperley’s Adaptation of A Christmas Carol in 2020. John Little was last seen on the CSC stage in Harvey (William R. Chumley, M.D) in 2014 and Light up the Sky (Tyler Rayburn) in 2012.

Directing the production is Centenary Stage Company’s own Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau. Wallnau has directed and starred in countless productions regionally and at Centenary Stage, most recently seen on stage as the titular character in Tartuffe, and before that directing and appearing in The Ladykillers. He has worked at numerous regional theatres including Paper Mill Playhouse, Second Stage in NYC, York Theatre in NYC, People’s Light, The Lark Theatre, The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Hartford Stage, Forum Theatre, Bristol Riverside Premiere Stages, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Theatre 1812, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Foothills Playhouse and 14 months on the road with the First National Tour of TITANIC. He has directed over sixty productions including The English Bride, which had its NY premiere at 59e59 and the world premieres of Poetry of Pizza, Inventing Montana and The Tillie Project and New Jersey premieres of Below the Belt, Square One and Marvin's Room. He has been cited for outstanding direction in productions of Springtime for Henry, Engaged, The Ladies Man, Deathtrap and Pygmalion and has directed in numerous regional theatres including Hartford Theatre Works and Musical Theatre Works. He received his MFA from Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts and is married to his favorite actress Colleen Smith Wallnau for who he wrote the play MARY TODD A WOMAN APART that had a successful off Broadway run in 2004.

Performance dates and times for The Weir are Thursdays, October 10 and 17 at 7:00 pm; Fridays, October 4, 11, and 18 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, October 5, 12 and 19 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, October 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm. A special Preview matinee performance will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 4th featuring $10.00 tickets for Hackettstown Residents with proof of address at the door. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances with special Buy One Get One tickets available for Thursday evening performances. BOGO tickets can be purchased on the day of the performance at the box office in person beginning at 5:00 pm. The Weir is presented with special agreement with Dramatists Play Service.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

