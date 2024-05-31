Centenary Stage Company Announces Its 2024-2025 Season Of Theatre, Music And Dance In Hackettstown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company, the not-for-profit theatre company prepares a full schedule of professional theatrical performances for their 39th season.

Productions from the Professional Theatre Series, Fringe Festival, NEXTstage Repertory, Women Playwright’s Series, plus plenty of Concert events will make up the company’s 2024 – 2025 season.

Curtain Up! Season Opening Concert

Centenary Stage Company will open their season with the return of their “Curtain Up!” event featuring The Great American SOULbook on Saturday, September 21st at 8:00 PM. The Great American SOULbook delivers a journey through the decades of Motown, R&B and other iconic Soulful music that inspired generations. It is a high energy tribute that highlights the music that filled dance floors and concert halls in the 60’s, 70’s 80’ 90’s and beyond. Tickets are $35 for all orchestra seating and $30 for the balcony. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Young Audience Series

CSC’s Young Audience Series company will present an in-house performance of children’s theatre running September 26 –29, 2024. Centenary Stage Company’s YAS touring troupe will present: Grace for President. Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio and Book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing, Grace for President follows Grace and her classmates as they learn how states vote in the electoral college and that it takes more than just making promises to be elected president. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children 12 and under.

Professional Theatre Series

Centenary Stage Company’s professional theatre series will kick off in October with The Weir by Conor McPherson. The Weir takes place in a bar in Sligo Ireland, where local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby “haunted” house. And then she spins a yarn of her own.

Performances for The Weir will run October 4th – 20th. Ticket prices range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults. Discounts may be available for Seniors, Students, and Children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

CSC’s Holiday Spectacular A Christmas Carol. The performances of the family friendly musical will run from November 29 – December 15, 2024. Ebeneezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this lavish and thrilling Broadway adaptation. Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol. Ticket prices range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults. Discounts may be available for Seniors, Students, and Children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

The Receptionist by Adam Bock continues the Professional Theatre Series, running February 21 – March 9 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. At the start of a typical day in the Northeast Office, Beverly deals effortlessly with ringing phones and her colleague's romantic troubles. But the appearance of a charming rep from the Central Office disrupts the friendly routine. Gradually, the true nature of the company's business becomes apparent in this “twisty” comedy by Adam Bock

Ticket prices range from $25-$29.50 for adults with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

A world premiere rounds out the mainstage Professional Theatre Series. Wasabia by Wendy Herlich runs March 28 –April 13 in the Kutz Balckbox Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. When fiercely independent Vivian gets a knock on her door from Carla, a young hospice volunteer desperate to shine, the two strike up an unlikely and unforgettable friendship. Enter Val (Valium) and Di (Digoxin), who lend a hand in exploring life's choices. Through a series of red carpet rants, Lifetime interviews, and a truly unique game show, Vivian and Carla help each other in making some life-altering decisions. Ticket prices range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults. Discounts may be available for Seniors, Students, and Children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

Fringe Festival

The Fringe Festival features three events in CSC’s Kutz Blackbox theatre this season, beginning with Dr. Glas adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from November 7 – 10, 2024. Daniel Gerroll is Dr. Glas in Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic Swedish novel by HJALMAR SÖDERBERG. When you read this psychological thriller with its dashes of philosophical musings woven into intricate and intimate journal entries, Dr. Glas stays deeply embedded in the imagination. Stage and screen veteran Daniel Gerroll plays Dr. Glas, an aloof Swedish physician who gradually unburdens his soul with the story of his obsession for another man’s wife and the murder he plots to win her heart.

Next up in the Fringe Festival is My Buddy by Sandy Hackett running from November 14 - 17. Legendary comedian Buddy Hackett is brought to life in My Buddy, a live musical, theatrical production, told by the person closest to him...his son, Sandy Hackett. My Buddy takes the audience on a journey that explores the deep bond between a father and son. Sharing personal anecdotes, Sandy brilliantly captures the nuance of his father's comedic style as he reminisces about a lifetime together, including the 10 years they spent touring on the road, sharing stories and memories from the beginning days of Buddy’s career to his skyrocketing success as a movie star and night club entertainer, to being the most sought-after comedian of his day.

The last event in the 2024 Fringe Festival is Courage by John Pielmeier from November 21 – 24, 2024. John Pielmeier began his career with the internationally acclaimed play and movie AGNES OF GOD. Since then, he’s had three more plays mounted on Broadway and over twenty-five film, television movies and miniseries produced, including acclaimed adaptations of The Pillars of the Earth, Gifted Hands, and The Memory Keeper’s Daughter. COURAGE, is his one-person adaptation of the life of J.M. Barrie, the man who first told Peter Pan’s version of this story and whom Hook hates with a passion.

Ticket prices range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults. Discounts may be available for Seniors, Students, and Children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

Women’s Playwrights Series

Centenary Stage Company’s Women’s Playwrights Series was initiated in 1992 and has helped develop the new work of over 60 playwrights from around the country, and produced fifteen World Premieres in as many years from works developed in the playwright series. The Centenary Stage Company 2024/25 season will have yet another group of readings featuring new works by female playwrights. The series will take place on Wednesdays in April: the 2nd, 9th and 16th. The chosen plays will be announced later in the season. A $5 donation is suggested, but not required to attend a reading, but required to make a reservation in advance.

NEXTstage Repertory

NEXTstage Repertory, the all-student performance division of Centenary University’s Theatre Department kicks off their portion of the CSC season with Soul Samurai by Qui Ngyuen. After avenging the death of her lover, a young samurai girl named Dewdrop, along with her faithful sidekick Cert, must now battle through vampire-infested Brooklyn to make it back home. Tickets are $17.50 for all seats. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

Then, the NEXTstage Rep will perform William Shakespeare’s The Tempest from February 6th – 10th. Twelve years ago, Prospero was Duke of Milan. Being of a bookish disposition, he withdrew more and more into his studies, leaving the management of his state to his brother Antonio. Eventually, with the help of Alonso, King of Naples, and the King's brother Sebastian - inveterate enemies of Prospero - Antonio usurped the dukedom for himself. Prospero and his baby daughter Miranda were put to sea in a rotten boat and eventually landed on a distant island once ruled by the witch Sycorax but now inhabited only by her son, Caliban, and Ariel, a spirit. Ticket prices are $17.50 for all seats. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

The final NEXTstage Rep show will be Carrie with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore from April 24 – May 4. Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. Based on the Stephen King novel. Ticket prices are $17.50 for all seats. Thursday evening performances feature Buy-One-Get One rush tickets for Family Night (see centenarystageco.org for details on rush ticket policies).

Winter Thaw Music Fest and Concert Series

CSC will kick off 2024 with their Winter Thaw Music Festival. The first concert will take place on January 11, 2025, with Good Co. Good Co is the US’s first live Electro Swing Band, a genre that mixes the music of the swing era with the dance music of today. With that “new-old” sound, Electro Swing combines the era of jitterbugging flappers and underground speakeasies with the funky beats and the electric sounds of today's dance music. Electro Swing uses samples, live instruments, modern production techniques to create it’s unique sound. Good Co takes the traditions of American Jazz and combines them with modern day pop to create a whole new sound, one that is familiar and yet new. Tickets are $29.50 for adults, $15 for students and children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Next will be Judy Carmichael on January 19, 2024 at 2pm. Judy Carmichael will have audiences dancing in the aisles with high-energy interpretations of the Great American Songbook, witty original compositions, and hilarious between-song patter: think Randy Newman meets Peggy Lee! From swinging romps on Cole Porter and Harold Arlen to sultry takes on Gershwin and Ellington, an evening with Judy is a don’t miss, joy-filled experience! Count Basie himself nicknamed her “Stride” in reference to her mastery of that early piano style popularized by Thomas “Fats” Waller, Count Basie and James P. Johnson. Judy’s music and wit have been featured on A Prairie Home Companion, Entertainment Tonight, CNN, NPR and weekly on her Podcast/NPR show Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired... Let’s SWING! Tickets are $29.50 for adults, $15 for students and children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Next up on January 27th is Take3: Where Rock Meets Bach. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.

"TAKE3 is burning hot with Passion, Fashion, and Excitement. A perfect assortment of the classics, pop culture and virtuosity." - Bahman Saless, Conductor of the Boulder Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets are $29.50 for adults, $15 for students and children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Closing the Winter Thaw Music Festival is Gangstagrass on February 1st . Gangstagrass is an American bluegrass and hip hop group, most known for the theme song of the FX television show Justified. The group is founded and led by Brooklyn producer Rench, and combines authentic bluegrass and rap into a new genre “This is the Music America NEEDS.” -The New York Times A true example of the belief that we are better together, Gangstagrass combines great American traditions of bluegrass, hip-hop, and beyond to create a whole new musical genre that is more than the sum of its parts. All tickets are $30, ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

The first of CSC’s regular concert series will be the The Bronx Horns on March 22nd. The Bronx Horns have established themselves as one of the best Latin Jazz and Salsa bands on the scene today. With the capability to perform Latin Jazz, all forms of Salsa (Mambo, Cha Cha, Megengue, Boogaloo, Bolero etc.) or a combination of the two styles, they serve up a dynamic performance every time they walk on stage. Comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra, their experience and talent is rivaled by few musicians on the scene today. Tickets are $29.50 for adults, $15 for students and children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Closing out CSC’s Concert Series is Chi-Town Transit Authority. Chi-Town Transit Authority is an 8-piece Chicago Tribute band based out of Atlanta, GA and dedicated to reproducing the “Chicago” concert experience. Chi-Town features a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies that Chicago is famous for, performing all of the familiar and famous songs covering over 4 decades of iconic hits. All tickets are $30, ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Dance Events

Centenary Stage Company is also excited to one of our several professional dance events throughout their season. December 20 – 22 New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet will present The Nutcracker. The timeless holiday classic comes to life on the SITNIK stage. Ticket prices to be announced later in the season. More dance events will be announced as the season begins in September.

Tickets

For more information, specific performance dates or ticket price details please visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 – 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1PM-5PM and two hours prior to every performance. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

Early access to tickets and seat selection for the entire CSC season will open to all returning and new Season Subscribers and Flex Pass holders on June 19th. Season subscriptions and flex passes can be purchased online at CentenaryStageCo.org, by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900, or by stopping by the box office in person. Box office hours are Monday - Friday from 1:00PM – 5:00PM and it is located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown. Individual ticket sales go live on July 15th 2024.

